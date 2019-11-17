Here are some of the most outrageous letters Santa has had the pleasure of receiving in his North Pole postbox.

Writing Christmas letters to Santa is one of the most magical Christmas traditions for children.

And for us parents, it can be extremely entertaining to see the little ones regretting all the misbehaving they’ve done throughout the year when it comes to asking the big guy for presents.

Some kids don’t just list what they want for Christmas though – there are threats, bargaining, and very weird requests…We hope our little ones’ letters to Santa weren’t as cheeky as these…

1. The one with all the spy gear

We dread to think what this little girl gets up to after school…

2. The greedy one

Why bother listing things out? Just ‘everything’ will do Santa, thanks.

3. The one who really loves dinosaurs

He also threw in a day off school because why not. DO NOT let him down…

4. The honest one

Hey, she’s just trying to make the big guy’s life easier.

5. The one with the two watches

One to tell the time and the other to spy on people, as you do.

6. The one with the pig

And a yoga ball.

7. The one who gets straight to the point

Sorry Santa, no time for small talk.

8. The one who really wants the puppy

All she’s asking is for ‘one little puppy’…

9. And the one who really wants a cat

Did we mention she wants a cat?

10. The one with the special powers

The power to make people into my family please Santa. It’ll be the other way around when he grows up…

11. The very random one

Because nothing goes better with jeans and band-aids than a pair of new arms and a kiss from Morgan Freeman. Obviously.

12. The one with the two front teeth

Joey just wants his two front teeth.

13. The one with the threats

Santa, you’ve been warned.

14. The very sweet one

Santa, little Ryan is asking for Christmas pressies for his friend at school. Totally thoughtful and selfless.

15. The persistent one

Santa, please help Ross find his pet lizard. He really wants him back and promises not to misplace him again.

16. The generous one

Flynn just wants to get Santa drunk this Christmas.