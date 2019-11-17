Trending:

Are these the most outrageous kids’ Christmas letters ever?

Jessica Dady

Here are some of the most outrageous letters Santa has had the pleasure of receiving in his North Pole postbox.

Writing Christmas letters to Santa is one of the most magical Christmas traditions for children.

And for us parents, it can be extremely entertaining to see the little ones regretting all the misbehaving they’ve done throughout the year when it comes to asking the big guy for presents.

Some kids don’t just list what they want for Christmas though – there are threats, bargaining, and very weird requests…We hope our little ones’ letters to Santa weren’t as cheeky as these…

1. The one with all the spy gear

This is my friend’s 6 year old daughter’s Christmas list. When I was little I asked for a new Gameboy game.:/

We dread to think what this little girl gets up to after school…

2. The greedy one

Christmas list.

Why bother listing things out? Just ‘everything’ will do Santa, thanks.

3. The one who really loves dinosaurs

My 10 year son’s Christmas list

He also threw in a day off school because why not. DO NOT let him down…

4. The honest one

My Daughter’s Letter to Santa

 

Hey, she’s just trying to make the big guy’s life easier.

5. The one with the two watches

Christmas list – this kid gets it

One to tell the time and the other to spy on people, as you do.

6. The one with the pig

Christmas List of boy I babysit

And a yoga ball.

7. The one who gets straight to the point

Sorry Santa, no time for small talk.

8. The one who really wants the puppy

My niece’s letter to Santa

 

All she’s asking is for ‘one little puppy’…

9. And the one who really wants a cat

View post on imgur.com

 

Did we mention she wants a cat?

10. The one with the special powers

Christmas list

 

The power to make people into my family please Santa. It’ll be the other way around when he grows up…

11. The very random one

View post on imgur.com

Because nothing goes better with jeans and band-aids than a pair of new arms and a kiss from Morgan Freeman. Obviously.

12. The one with the two front teeth

View post on imgur.com

 

Joey just wants his two front teeth.

13. The one with the threats

Letter to santa…

 

Santa, you’ve been warned.

14. The very sweet one

8 year old’s letter to Santa

Latest Stories

Santa, little Ryan is asking for Christmas pressies for his friend at school. Totally thoughtful and selfless.

15. The persistent one

Letter to Santa from when I was young

Santa, please help Ross find his pet lizard. He really wants him back and promises not to misplace him again.

16. The generous one

Nephews letter to santa

Flynn just wants to get Santa drunk this Christmas.