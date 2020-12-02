Oxford vaccine: When will it be approved and ready to distribute?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Oxford vaccine for coronavirus is one of many that has already made history thanks to the speed with which they have been developed.

However, with the Pfizer vaccine breaking ahead of the pack and getting approved for distribution in the UK before the end of 2020, what is happening about the Oxford vaccine?

On November 23, Oxford University announced a significantly positive result from their final phase three trial. In collaboration with AstraZeneca plc, the university’s vaccine has been proven to be effective at preventing coronavirus and offering a high level of protection.

The most recents tests found that the Oxford vaccine was roughly 70.4% effective overall. It has a minimum efficiency of 62% and maximum of 90% depending on the dosage. These results came from trials involving 24000 people from all over the world, including the UK.

This news came just as the second national lockdown was due to come to an end in England and people were questioning whether lockdown was working. There have been talks already of a January lockdown and possible localised lockdowns continuing until March 2021 at the very earliest. However, the introduction of vaccines such as the one being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, could change all that.

So, what else do we know about the Oxford vaccine?

When will the Oxford vaccine be approved and ready to distribute?

The Oxford vaccine will be approved and ready to distribute when regulators have assessed the jab. Approval has already been requested by the government. This means we’re already one step closer to the Oxford vaccine being ready to roll-out in the UK.

AstraZeneca plc is expecting to have up to 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses ready in the UK by the end of the year. Plus ten times that by the end of March 2021. This means that the vaccine will be ready to distribute to 20 million people in the UK by summer 2021, as the jab requires two doses to be effective just like the Pfizer vaccine.

The government has described the success of the final trial phase as a “significant step in getting the vaccine approved for deployment”, and promised that the UK will be one of the first countries in the world to receive the Oxford vaccine if it’s authorised.

Is the Oxford vaccine a live vaccine?

Technically the Oxford vaccine is live, but it’s not as scary as it sounds. The Oxford vaccine is created using a common cold virus (not the Covid-19 virus) from chimpanzees and removing about 20% of the virus’ instructions.

This means, according to the university, that the vaccine cannot cause disease in humans but it can be made in a laboratory under special conditions.

The 20% space is then replaced with the instructions for the spike protein from Covid-19. Once inside the human cell, the instructions have to be replicated over and over again in a process known as transcription. It’s this repeat replication that is used to make large amounts of the spike protein.

This is essential for the vaccine to work as when the spike protein is made, the immune system reacts to it and pre-trains our systems to identify and destroy a real Covid-19 infection in the future.

This is one of the things that makes it different to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, Sarah Gilbert explains, as these are both mRNA vaccines and “no virus is needed to create the mRNA vaccine”.

“This means the rate at which the vaccine can be produced in accelerated.” She explains, but emphasises that the Oxford vaccine “uses a harmless, weakened version of a common virus which causes a cold in chimpanzees.”

“Researchers have already used this technology to produce vaccines against a number of pathogens including flu, Zika and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers). The virus is genetically modified so it is impossible for it to grow in humans.”

Who will get the Oxford vaccine first in the UK?

Much like the Pfizer vaccine, the Oxford vaccine will be rolled out to those most vulnerable to the virus first, before being given to the rest of the population.

This means that those in care homes are likely to be offered the vaccine first, along with their carers, then all those over 80 years of age and health and social care workers. Then it’s likely to be all those who are 75 years and over and so on.

As Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast: “We will start with the most elderly and people in care homes and of course their carers, to make sure that others don’t catch it.”

At the bottom of the priority list is anyone under the age of 50 (who are not clinically vulnerable), however, the priority list could change if the vaccine is not considered suitable for older adults.

How many Oxford Covid vaccines does the UK have?

The UK government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine. This will only happen however, if the vaccine is approved by the regulatory body.

Dr Ayfer Ali, a Associate Professor at Warwick Business School who specialises in the pharmaceutical industry said, “The approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a landmark moment in the UK’s response to the pandemic. However, if we need to vaccinate the whole population, or at least a large portion of it, we need all the vaccines we can get.

“Other vaccines, which have not yet been approved, may have better profiles in terms of protecting different populations, such as the elderly. They may also be easier to administer logistically because they need fewer shots or are easier to store and transport.

“Competition is also good in achieving a better price, especially for lower income countries faced with vaccinated large populations.”

What are the side effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine?

The side effects of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine are not currently fully known. However, trials had to paused earlier in the autumn due to a potentially serious adverse side effect had by one volunteer.

Compared to a control group of those given the meningitis vaccine in another part of the trial, however, the Covid-19 vaccine caused only minor side effects more frequently. Some these side effects would be reduced by taking Paracetamol and the researchers have said that there were not serious negative effects from the vaccine.

Video of the Week

Of the people who took part in the trials, no one was hospitalised and there were no severe illnesses in anyone who received the vaccine. As a result, approval has been requested from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the Oxford vaccine. So if it’s is deemed successful and safe then it will join the 40 million doses bought from Pfizer and the 2 million Moderna vaccines already secured to create the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme.