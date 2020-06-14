We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre and wife Emily Andre already have their hands full with a big family, but it sounds like the couple could be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet in the not too distant future – twice!

Peter’s made no secret that Emily wants more children, and in a new interview with The Sun, it appears he’s agreed to grant her wish.

“Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children,” he told The Sun Online. “So now I’m really confused about what she wants.”

Lockdown has reportedly brought the couple closer, leading Peter to consider expanding their family further.

“Before it was a definite no no, but now there’s a big possibility,” he says.

“Lockdown for some people it’s the worst case scenario for couples, for some it’s the best case scenario.

“For us, because we came together as a team, it’s brought us so much closer. We pull together, this was a time that I reckon if you survive situations like this as a couple you can get through a lot.”

Emily is a key worker, so has been out on the front-line, fighting the coronavirus pandemic while Peter has been at home, homeschooling the kids.

The pair locked heads over whether or not their children should have gone back to school last week.

He revealed, “We very rarely have opposite views – but I don’t think they should go back tomorrow and Emily thinks they should.

“The only reason I’m going with what Emily says is because she’s a doctor. If it was up to me I’d say no.”

Peter Andre is already dad to Junior, 15, and Princess, 12, from his marriage to Katie Price and he and Emily share Theo, 3, and Amelie, 6.