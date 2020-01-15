Boy or girl quiz: Am I having a boy or girl?

Our boy or girl quizzes and predictors aren't foolproof but they are a lot of fun! If you want to guess to see if you're having a little boy or girl, try the quizzes!
When you’re overwhelmed with excitement those nine months of pregnancy can seem never ending, we know how it feels when you’re itching to start buying adorable little outfits and paint the nursery.
Of course, the only thing that can tell you definitively is an ultrasound scan from 18 weeks, but don’t forget they’ve been known to be wrong, too!
Still not convinced? Perhaps one of these gender predictor theories will do the trick. From old wives’ tales to the Nub Theory, we’ve rounded up the best tests to help work out if you’re having a baby boy or girl.
Not heard of the Nub Theory before? This test uses early scans to try and determine the sex of your little one. The idea is that between 11-13 weeks all babies have a ‘nub’ in between their legs called a genital tubercle which can give you an indication of the sex of your baby depending on its positioning. The theory goes that if it’s pointing upwards of the spine 30 degrees it’s a boy and if it’s below the spine it’s a girl.
Then there’s the Chinese birth predictor chart, which some of our users swear by. This chart is based on the Chinese Lunar Calender and takes into account the age of the mother and month of conception to give you an idea of your baby’s sex.
Fancy a little lighthearted speculation? These old wives’ tales have been passed down the generations and range from the weird to the wonderful (that’s everything from the direction your pillow faces to mixing your urine with drain cleaner!).
