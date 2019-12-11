Find out if you're expecting a boy or a girl with our easy to use Chinese birth chart. This ancient birth predictor considers your age and the month you conceived to work out which gender your baby might be.

‘Will I have a boy or girl?’ This Chinese birth chart can potentially answer what is probably the question on your head if you’re expecting. And while there are plenty of old wives’ tales doing the rounds, claiming to determine the sex of your baby if you’re wondering ‘am I having a boy or girl?’, this one has been around longer than most.

This ancient Chinese birth chart was uncovered in the tomb of a monk in Beijing, according to legend, and could help you work out whether you’re having a boy or a girl. When archaeologists examined the parchment the chart was printed on, they found that it predicts the sex of your baby, with a spooky amount of accuracy.

The Chinese birth chart is supposedly based on the Chinese Lunar Calendar and takes into account the mother’s age and month of conception.

We can’t claim any official scientific research behind the Chinese birth chart, but we have had some positive results ourselves. Plus, with only two options there’s always a 50% chance of getting it right!

If you’re looking for other signs that could point you in the direction of pink or blue, why not try the nub theory test at your 12 week scan? This theory is based on looking at the way your baby is positioned to see if they have a ‘nub’ that’s sticking upwards to indicate their gender.

You could also have a browse of our collection of funny old wives tales that are supposed to hint at whether it will be a little lad or a little lass.

But for now let’s stick with the Chinese birth predictor and see what it says for you. Have a play and test it on friends and relatives to work out the accuracy for yourself.

So anyway, down to business…

How do I work out if it’s a boy or girl with the Chinese birth chart?

It’s simple: just look down the Chinese birth chart to find how old you were when you conceived and along the top for the month your baby was conceived. The square where the two meet will show if you’re having a boy or a girl according to Chinese legend. Ta-dah!

And if it works for you, let us know in the comments box below or share your story with us on our Facebook page.