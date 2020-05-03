If you're desperate to find morning sickness cures that will banish that awful nauseous feeling, then try some of these home remedies, from eating fresh ginger to sniffing lemons.
The best morning sickness cures may well be in your kitchen cupboard. Everyday ingredients including eating fresh ginger and even sniffing lemons have been credited with relieving pregnancy nausea. There are some foods you should avoid during pregnancy, but these simple tricks should make you feel better.
One of the most common pregnancy symptoms is morning sickness. It most commonly occurs during the first 12 weeks and can be one of the first early signs of pregnancy. More than half of all pregnant women experience it, and unfortunately the name is rather misleading, as it can strike at any time of the day.
The best cure for morning sickness is taking plenty of rest, drink water, and follow your instincts when it comes to food. Avoid rich, fatty foods or eating too late at night. Eating little and often will help maintain your blood sugar levels and can prevent you feeling sick in the first place. If you find you get particularly sick at night, keep a few oatcakes next to your bed to nibble on before you go to sleep. We’d also recommend keeping some of the snacks listed below in your bag during the day, so you always have a snack to hand when the sickness hits.
Whilst you can’t stop morning sickness, there are plenty of home remedies to help relieve the horrible nausea you may feel during pregnancy.
Morning sickness cures: Simple home remedies for morning sickness
Ice lollies
Many women find that ice lollies and pops can help ease morning sickness, particularly if they are citrus or ginger flavoured.
Soap star Helen Flanagan told fans that a branded pop, known as a Lillipop, had been a godsend when carrying her daughter Matilda.
'Luckily
for me my morning sickness that I had for 3 months is pretty much gone I
only now feel sick if I am hungry,' she explained at the time. 'The Lillipops did help when I was
feeling really nauseous and I found them really helpful when doing jobs
in the kitchen or being around food. My fave is lemon and mint.'
Lillipops' creator, who suffered terrible morning sickness with her third child,
Lilly, started making her own ice pops to battle her nausea.
Ice lollies or pops aren't only great for morning sickness tastewise - when you can't stomach eating or drinking, they will keep you hydrated too.
Dry crackers
If the thought of anything with a strong flavour or texture is turning your stomach, dry crackers could be a viable meal option.
GoodtoKnow user Laura said: 'Having some dry crackers and a cup of tea before you get out of bed really helps morning sickness, and GoodtoKnow user Melanie added:
'I felt a lot of nausea - and especially felt ill around fish, but I
was never actually sick. I used to snack little and often on toast, crackers and cheese.'
Ginger
Ginger is a well-known cure for any kind of sickness, but it can be an especially good morning sickness remedy. The NHS advises, 'There is some evidence that ginger supplements may help reduce nausea and vomiting, and to date, there have not been any reports of adverse effects being caused by taking ginger during pregnancy.'
Not keen on the raw stuff? GoodtoKnow user Emily said: 'I'd heard ginger was good for easing morning sickness but didn't like ginger tea, so I nibbled ginger snap biscuits instead.'
Acupuncture
Acupuncture can be very successful in treating morning sickness. It involves a practitioner placing very fine needles lightly into the skin at points which are believed to be lines of energy - one of which is classically associated with vomiting and nausea.
Acupuncture is actually available on the NHS in some areas, so speak to your GP about whether there's an NHS practitioner near you. And the question you're dying to ask; is it painful? No, it shouldn't be. Most people report feeling a dull ache where the needles are positioned but it is mild and not too uncomfortable.
Bran cereal
Plain foods tend to be best for morning sickness sufferers, so fill up on fibre-rich wholegrain cereals like bran flakes or All Bran.
GoodtoKnow user Melissa said: 'I was worried that I would suffer from morning sickness, but I ate All Bran first thing every morning to try and avoid it. I didn't suffer too badly, so maybe that worked.'
Ice cold water
Being sick frequently can leave you dehydrated, so it's important to keep your liquid levels topped up. Juice, squash, tea or coffee may seem too intense, but ice cold water is cool and refreshing enough to sip at with even the worst nausea.
GoodtoKnow user Sian said: 'Drinking ice cold water really helps, especially after meals. And it definitely woke me up in the mornings!'
Breakfast in bed
Plenty of rest is advisable throughout your pregnancy, and you can definitely extend that advise to eating times!
GoodtoKnow user Inga said: 'I had bad morning sickness - my advice is to drink a lot of water and eat as soon as you get up - even before you get out of bed. Get your partner to bring you the food in bed!'
Pressure points
Acupressure points on the wrists can really help to relieve nausea, in all instances, not just morning sickness.
To
find your pressure point lay your fingers 2 or 3 finger widths down
past the crease in your wrist, the pressure point lies there inbetween
the two large tendons which run up through your arm.
When you're
feeling sick, use your thumb and index finger to apply pressure at that
point to both sides of your wrist. Hold for 20-30 seconds and you should
start to feel some relief.
Flat lemonade
Try our homemade lemonade recipe made with still water to settle your stomach.
GoodtoKnow user Angela said: 'Throughout my first trimester, I was being sick 6 or 7 times a day. I was about to be put on a drip when I discovered that drinking flat lemonade helped me keep down fluids and gave me some energy. It also made it easier to eat food without bringing it back up again.'
Vitamin B
Vitamins B6 and B12 can help, but you'll need to take the supplements from the start of your pregnancy for them to be effective.
In addition, the tablets may only be helpful for nausea rather than physical sickness - as WebMD details, 'Studies suggest that taking vitamin B6 for morning sickness greatly improves nausea, though not vomiting, for many pregnant women. A typical dose of vitamin B6 for morning sickness is 10 mg to 25 mg, 3 times a day.'
Grazing throughout the day
Similarly to breaking down meals into smaller portions, having snacks at regular intervals can keep nausea at bay, particularly if you chose plain snacks that aren't too unhealthy, such as pretzels or popcorn.
GoodtoKnow user Katy said: 'Grazing through the day and making sure I'm not eating too much rubbish helped me.'
Avoid caffeine!
As important is it is to keep drinking water, it's equally important to avoid drinks that dehydrate you, like coffee and cola.
Alcohol is also a dehydrating drink, but as it's not advisable to drink during pregnancy, this should already be off your menu!
Herbal tea
GoodtoKnow user Katy said: 'Drinking homemade ginger and lemon tea eased my morning sickness.'
Ginger is a well-acknowledged nausea cure, and many women recommend it to others looking for effective morning sickness remedies. Ginger tea also improves digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties, so continuing the drink it during your pregnancy couldn't hurt...
Smelling lemons
GoodtoKnow user Allie said: 'It sounds daft but I found sniffing a fresh lemon really helped with my morning sickness. I carried one round for months when I was pregnant.'
Citrus has come up many times during our search for effective morning sickness cures, and with good reason! You may also find it helpful to burn a lemon or orange scented candle.
Seek medical help if things get serious
Hyperemesis gravidarum is a particularly acute form of nausea in pregnancy, in which a woman experiences constant and extreme sickness. Severe cases can lead to the mum-to-be having to be hospitalised, as was the case with the Duchess of Cambridge, who needed medical attention during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Prince Charlotte.
If you're finding you can't keep any food or water down, consult your doctor or midwife straight away, as the condition can cause dehydration and lower-than-average birth weight if left untreated.
GoodtoKnow user Angela said: 'I had a very difficult pregnancy and my advice to anyone having trouble is: don't be a martyr. Get yourself signed off sick if you need to, and speak to all the midwives and doctors you can - they'll really help.'