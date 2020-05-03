We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're desperate to find morning sickness cures that will banish that awful nauseous feeling, then try some of these home remedies, from eating fresh ginger to sniffing lemons.

The best morning sickness cures may well be in your kitchen cupboard. Everyday ingredients including eating fresh ginger and even sniffing lemons have been credited with relieving pregnancy nausea. There are some foods you should avoid during pregnancy, but these simple tricks should make you feel better.

One of the most common pregnancy symptoms is morning sickness. It most commonly occurs during the first 12 weeks and can be one of the first early signs of pregnancy. More than half of all pregnant women experience it, and unfortunately the name is rather misleading, as it can strike at any time of the day.

The best cure for morning sickness is taking plenty of rest, drink water, and follow your instincts when it comes to food. Avoid rich, fatty foods or eating too late at night. Eating little and often will help maintain your blood sugar levels and can prevent you feeling sick in the first place. If you find you get particularly sick at night, keep a few oatcakes next to your bed to nibble on before you go to sleep. We’d also recommend keeping some of the snacks listed below in your bag during the day, so you always have a snack to hand when the sickness hits.

Whilst you can’t stop morning sickness, there are plenty of home remedies to help relieve the horrible nausea you may feel during pregnancy.

Morning sickness cures: Simple home remedies for morning sickness