Prince George and Princess Charlotte will not have to spend their entire festive break opening the hundreds of presents gifted to them by the public this year, as it’s been revealed that the young royals won’t actually ever receive most of them.

We bet George and Charlotte wrote their letter to ‘Father Christmas’, certainly featuring some of this Christmas’ top toys. But aside from family gifts, the young royal and his little sister won’t be opening a mountain of presents this festive season.

It has been disclosed that while Prince George and Princess Charlotte receive hundreds of gifts every year from well wishers, they don’t actually get many of the presents at home.

In fact, Prince George and Princess Charlotte didn’t actually have many presents to open on Christmas Day at all, but this is in fact due to a royal family Christmas tradition that sees them all open their gifts on Christmas Eve instead.

A source divulged to US Weekly that Kate and Prince William are keen not to spoil their two children, and so many of the gifts so kindly given to the royals are actually donated to charity or given to children’s hospitals instead.

‘They’re both extremely careful,’ the source told the magazine. ‘Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids.’

A spokesperson from the Palace also confirmed that some of the gifts intended for George and Charlotte are given to charity.

‘Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household,’ they explained.

‘On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them.’

‘Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public.’

Gifts given to Prince William in the past for their two children include hobby horses, little chef outfits and a rose gold whistle for Princess Charlotte.