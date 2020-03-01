We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a heartwarming snap today on the Kensington Royal instagram page, showing their playful side alongside some super cute dragon toys.

The photo was a nod to St David’s Day (today) and came accompanied by the message, ‘Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant hapus — Wishing a very happy St David’s Day to all our Welsh followers!’

The picture actually dates back to the beginning of February, when the Prince William and Duchess Catherine were visiting South Wales.

The couple carried out an engagement in Wales at the beginning of February, visiting Tata Steel, a steelworks in South Wales. The Duke and Duchess were given toy dragons on the day for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which they can be seen playing with together.

Fans were quick to shower the couple with praise, enjoying their ‘joyful’ expressions.

‘Love this pair no dramas with them they do a great job representing the royal family 💕,’ wrote one fan.

While another said, ‘😱😱😱 What is William doing and saying with those two Dragons, that has caused Catherine to go into a fit of giggles???🤔🤔🤔’

A third commented, ‘For some reason, whenever I open my Instagram and these two, especially the Duchess of Cambridge, pops up on my feed, I find myself automatically smiling. It’s like someone said above, they have an infectious kind of joy. ♥️’

The Queen’s social media account, The Royal Family, also marked the day.

The photo is of the Queen on a walkabout in 2010 in North Wales, surrounded by Welsh flags.

The caption reads, ‘Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day. The Queen is greeted by crowds during a 2010 visit to Caernarfon Castle in North Wales.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also posted a message online, which read, ‘To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay! Dyma ddymuno Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus i’n holl ddilynwyr yng Nghymru ac o amgylch y byd – Cyfarchion #DyddGwylDewi!’