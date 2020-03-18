We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After a flurry of royal weddings over the past two years, 2020 will - so far - bring just one - that of Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple announced their engagement back in September 2019, after Edoardo (or Edo, as he is known to his loved ones), proposed to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter in Italy, earlier that same month. Beatrice and her fiancé had been together for just over a year before the engagement announcement, and Edoardo, who is in property development, has long been a friend of the family.

It has now been officially announced by the Queen that the couple will marry this Spring. So here are all the details we know about the upcoming nupitals…

When is Princess Beatrice’s wedding meant to take place?

The palace recently confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding will be on 29th May, just nine months after the couple got engaged.

It’s the same month that Beatrice’s cousin Prince Harry got married to Meghan Markle – so it’s clearly a popular month for the royals!

But slightly more unusually than her higher-profile cousins, the date means that Princess Beatrice’s wedding will take place on a Friday, rather than a weekend, as Harry and Meghan’s did.

However, her sister Princess Eugenie, also married her now-husband Jack Brooksbank on a Friday, so perhaps its simply a popular day among the York sisters – after all, it does leave the weekend for celebrations!

Will Beatrice’s wedding be disrupted because of the coronavirus?

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing, many who had planned nuptials this year have made the difficult decision to cancel their big day.

And it’s sparked concern that Beatrice and Edoardo may have to do the same.

Royal reporter Rebecca English has revealed that the couple are now re-considering plans for their wedding.

An official Buckingham Palace statement read, “Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo are now reviewing plans for their May 29 wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

They are re-considering the safety of holding the event due to current government advice, and have cancelled their Buckingham Palace reception. They are now said to be considering a private marriage which “might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

What will Princess Beatrice’s title be after getting married?

Unlike royal brides of late, Beatrice won’t become a Duchess after she and Edoardo marry.

Instead, she will actually take on a title from her future husband’s side of the family.

Edo is the son Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, who is an Italian count. Alessandro was born into one of Italy’s noble families, who hold their ancestral seat in Villa Mapelli Mozzi in the Bergamo region of Italy.

Edoardo is Alessando’s only son, meaning Beatrice will automatically become a British Countess – or, in Italian, as Contessa.

His dad told MailOnline, “Edoardo is the only male descendant taking the family into the next generation. He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.” However, given that Edoardo currently doesn’t use the title, it’s unlikely we’ll see Beatrice being referred to as Countess Beatrice any time soon.

Beatrice won’t become a Duchess, because generally women are only given that title when they marry members of the British royal family who are Dukes – like Prince Harry and Prince William, who are the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge respectively.

Where will Princess Beatrice get married?

Unlike royals of recent years, the Queen has offered Princess Beatrice the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace for hers and Edoardo’s wedding. Over the last few years, most royals have tended to get married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle – it’s where Prince Harry and Meghan, Princess Eugenie and Jack, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tied the knot.

So it’s interesting to note that Beatrice will have a different wedding venue – in a different town – to her royal family members.

Some royal watchers are suggesting that Beatrice’s wedding will happen at the working chapel because it is a way of having a lower-key affair than royal wedding before hers. In light of the recent allegations surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, many have presumed that the royals do not wish to make Beatrice’s wedding such a public, state affair.

However, many royal weddings have actually taken place at the Chapel Royal in the past. Back in 1840, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert married there, and in 1893, the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later known as King George V and Queen Mary), also held their wedding in the chapel.

But in modern times, the Chapel Royal has principally been known for holding royal christenings. All three of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – were baptised there.

Where will Princess Beatrice have her wedding reception?

The recent statement also confirmed that the Queen has permitted Beatrice and Edoardo to use the grounds of Buckingham Palace as their wedding reception venue.

The reception will be hosted by the Queen herself – as most royal receptions often are.

In late May, there’s every chance that the weather will be clear – but of course, in England, you never really know! So it’s likely that gazebos and tents will be erected in order to hold the reception in the palace grounds.

Who will walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle?

Royal reporters have confirmed that the Princess’s father, Prince Andrew, will walk his daughter down the aisle, as he did with Princess Eugenie. Andrew’s presence at the ceremony is another reason why many have speculated that the wedding will be less public than that of Eugenie’s.

The Duke of York stepped back from his official working royal duties last year, following questions over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Who will Princess Beatrice’s maid of honour and flower boys and girls be?

There’s been no official word yet on who will be the 31-year-old’s maid of honour, but we reckon it’s highly likely that Princess Eugenie will take the coveted spot.

The sister are famously very close, and Beatrice took on the role when her sister got married in 2018.

When it comes to flower boys and girls, again nothing is yet confirmed, but with plenty of adorable little royal cousins to hand, Beatrice won’t have too much trouble choosing!

There’s every possibility Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take on the roles as they did for Princess Eugenie’s wedding – but it’s likely that little Prince Louis, and Master Archie will be too little for official jobs on the big day.

Will Princess Beatrice’s wedding be televised?

In short, no. Various royal reporters have confirmed that Edoardo and Beatrice’s nuptials will not be televised in the same way that the weddings of Harry and Meghan, Kate and William, or Eugenie and Jack were, in order to keep the wedding more low-key and less public.

However, there will likely be plenty of news coverage of the event, so there’s every chance we’ll still be able to see video of all of the famous arrivals – there just won’t be any footage of the actual ceremony.