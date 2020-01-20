We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A loving husband, a proud dad, and a perfect gentleman – we’re struggling to think of many reasons not to love Prince William!

Although we’re fans of the royal family, and we can’t get enough of adorable Prince George or sweet little Princess Charlotte, (and not to mention our hopes that one day one of us might be able to marry Prince Harry!) we can’t help but reserve a special place in our hearts for Prince William!

Here are 11 times we totally fell in love with this modern day, real-life Prince Charming…

1. His sense of humour…

He’s married to Kate Middleton, who many consider to be one of the most beautiful women in the world, but Prince William still likes to make jokes at his wife’s expense! He once jested that Kate’s cooking is the reason he is ‘so skinny’!

2. …and he isn’t immune to ‘dad jokes’!

“I hope that George doesn’t keep you up.” Prince William joked with his governor’s residence hosts while he and Kate were visiting New Zealand back in 2015, “He has been known to be particularly vocal at 3 am…I swear I heard him doing the haka this morning.”

3. He’s a lifesaver – literally



Aside from being a bit of an action man who enjoy sports and the great outdoors, Prince William actually used to save lives whilst working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. He trained with the RAF and has completed many search and resuce missions.

4. He’s a true romantic!

When Prince William met British florist Paula Pryke, the loved-up future king confessed to her that he loves to buy Kate bunches of flowers. Paula revealed, “He told me that he liked buying flowers for Kate and how much she loved flowers”. [collectivley now – aww!]

5. He is one proud father

After the birth of Prince George, Prince William gushed, “As you might have gathered, Catherine and I have recently become proud parents—of a baby who has a voice to match any lion’s roar! He’s pretty loud but of course very good looking!”

Nowadays, he’s regularly pictured hugging and kissing his adorable three kids.

6. He is modest and always open to criticism

Nobody is perfect (not even the future King of England), and Prince William knows that, stating in November 2004, “I’m always open for people saying I’m wrong, because most of the time, I am.” Surely not William?!

7. Despite being the future king of England, he’s still very down to earth

Behind all the royal rules and regalia, Prince William is just a normal guy! He’s revealed in the past that sometimes he just wants to chill at home and play games, “It’s very addictive. I’d like to get one [a playstation 4], but I’m not sure how my wife would feel about it!”

On royal engagements, he’s always pictured laughing and joking with the people he meets too.

8. He’s the definition of a true gent!

Not just the ultimate gentlemen, but an all round great gallant guy, he always puts his wife’s needs and those of others before his own – even if it means getting a little soaked by the unpredictable British weather!

9. He’s young at heart!



Prince William isn’t afraid of looking a bit foolish all in the name of fun, as he showed when taking part in a workshop with kids in London this year. Another time chatting to children at an art class in L.A., Prince William had a brilliant bond with the kids and enjoyed sharing with them his favourite TV shows as a child. He asked a confused looking crowd, “Have you guys ever seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? No? It’s a cartoon much cooler than it sounds.”

10. He’s got a bit of an adventurous side

The Prince certainly can’t seem to put a foot wrong as far as royal protocol is concerned, but Prince William has still got a bit of a dangerous streak. He’s a big fan of bikes, and the Prince is known to own and ride one that goes up to 160mph!

11. But he stands up for what he believes in

Whether he’s campaiging for British charities, fighting to conserve the world’s endagered wildlife, or protecting his family from the glare of the media spotlight, Prince William knows how to stand up for himself and his beliefs. The Prince even admitted in an interview with CNN, “I’m reasonably head strong about what I believe in”. See the full interview here…