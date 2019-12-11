So many parents have a love/hate relationship with Peppa Pig.

As the star of one of the most watched kids’ television shows, spanning almost 250 episodes in over 20 languages worldwide, she’s definitely a big household name – but is she really all that popular, or do we just love to hate the little porker?

Dr Karen Phillip, a parenting expert, has recently warned parents of the dangers of leaving your child to sit and watch non-educational television programmes, like Peppa, as it could have a detrimental affect on their behaviour.

‘Kids are losing the capability of developing skills in empathy and reading other people’s body language because they’re so not in tune with it anymore,’ she said.

Peppa Pig in particular has sparked concerns about behavioural issues. Mums and dads all over the web have mixed opinions on the nation’s favourite pig, and whether the show teaches kids bad behaviour or just showcases a character with a LOT of personality – but frankly, we’re not going to play devil’s advocate with this one.

Here are the top reasons why Peppa Pig sometimes, well, sucks – and we bet you agree with more than you expect!

1. Her endless fat-shaming of poor Daddy Pig

Image: Play Doh Learning

Not only did Peppa make the password to her secret tree house ‘Daddy’s Big Tummy’, she’s always calling him fat or screeching ‘SILLY DADDY!’

Even when Daddy Pig starts exercising and tells his daughter that he’s ‘naturally fit’, she undermines him by by saying, ‘You don’t look very fit – your tummy is big!’ Parents have even complained that it’s made their children less sensitive to others:

‘It’s caused my toddler to tell everyone they have “big daddy pig tummies”‘ tweeted one mum.

Leave him alone, Peppa!

2. Her habit of jumping in muddy puddles



We know she’s a pig, and that’s what pigs do, but it’s also now what our kids do on EVERY SINGLE WET SCHOOL RUN, so thanks Peppa. Thanks a bunch.

3. Her incessant whinging when she loses a game

Image: Peppa Pig English Episodes

Nothing like teaching our kids how to be a really sore loser… Let’s not give them more to moan about, eh?

4. Her blatant rudeness when it comes to her friends

Video: Youtube

As evidenced in the clip above. So savage.

5. Her overuse of the word ‘yuk!’

Image: Peppa Pig Official Channel

We now hear it in response to everything: dinner, our faces first thing in the morning, the state of the car… Enough is enough.

6. And her other charming catchphrase, ‘I don’t like you any more, you’re not my best friend’

Image: Peppa Pig Official Channel

She’s teaching kids how to drop their bezzies just like that, so you can probably now blame any playground tiffs on her too.

7. She’s such a mean older sister

Image: Peppa Pig English Episodes

Poor little George Pig is always being excluded from his sister’s games when she’s got a friend over, and she keeps telling him he can’t do things JUST because he’s little. You can do anything, George! Don’t let her get you down. And maybe stop demanding chocolate cake and squealing ‘wahh’ all the time. Just a suggestion.

8. That. SNORT.



It’s bad enough that we have to hear the entire Pig family snorting every other minute, but once your child starts developing it as a second language? Nails on a chalkboard.

Did we miss any reasons or are you in the ‘love Peppa’ camp? Let us know in the comments below…