Ruth Langsford has admitted husband Eamonn Holmes wasn’t actually the first to know when she fell pregnant with son Jack – as it was actually best friend Sam who heard the news first.

In a sweet throwback Instagram post, the This Morning presenter shared a never-before-seen photograph of herself and best friend Sam when she first discovered she was pregnant with son Jack.

She captioned the retro photograph, which celebrates her lifelong friendship with best friend Sam. ‘Sorting through some old photos and found this ….19 yrs ago at my Godson Charlie’s christening.

‘The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack! 👶🏻@eamonnholmes was away with the children so my best friend here @balshaw.sam was the first to know….a very special moment together.

‘We’ve shared a lot of those during our 30 yr friendship….thanks mate ❤️ She’s fairly new to all this so it would be lovely if you give her a follow and say hello #friendship #bff’

How lovely! The pair are colour coordinated in summery pastel shades, with best friend Sam holding her own baby while the pair pose for the camera. Ruth is godmother to Sam’s son.

Not only did fans love the sweet picture, but they were also enamoured with Ruth’s striking baby print suit – power dressing at its best!

Followers were quick to comment, asking where the bold outfit is from, to which Ruth replied, ‘I can remember where the suit was from… @lkbennettlondon It had a little matching handbag which @balshaw.sam was always trying to pinch from me!’

Hair stylist and Instagram fashionista Patrick Wilson also expressed his approval on Ruth’s clothing choice, writing, ‘This look is iconic @ruthlangsford 💕 it’s giving me princess Diana Realness.’

As modest as ever, Ruth shrugged off the compliments, replying to fans with, ‘Hmmm…but thank you!! Wish I still had slim legs like that! X’