Yesterday (2nd March) was National Offer Day, and if you're one of the many who's been left at a loss as to what to do next, you're certainly not alone. Here's exactly what you can do if your child didn't get into the school you wanted this year.

On Monday, children and their parents around the UK were told whether or not they had got their desired secondary school place.

But what can you do if you were left disappointed?

Secondary school

On school admissions day (which took place yesterday – 2nd March 2020), you’ll receive a letter or email from your local authority which will tell you whether your child has or hasn’t got a place at your desired school. The letter will have details of how to make an appeal against the decision and the deadline for doing this.

How do I make a school appeal?

You’ll need to write to your local authority to tell them you want to appeal the school’s decision. You’ll then be given a date for your appeal hearing which should be at least 10 days in advance of the hearing.

What happens when you make a school appeal?

Three to five members of the public will form the school appeals panel and they will make the decision as to whether it was fair or not. They will be told why the school turned down your application and check that the school’s admission arrangements comply with the Schools Admissions Code. Next you have the chance to speak and tell the panel why you’re appealing and the reasons why you think your child should be accepted at the school.

After the hearing, the panel have to decide who they think has the stronger case – you or the school. You should receive the decision in writing within seven days.

The decision the panel comes to is legally binding. If you’re successful, your child will get a place at that school, however if you’re unsuccessful, you can still have your child’s name put on the school’s waiting list.

Should you complain to the school Ombudsman?

It shouldn’t be your first port of call, but should you appeal and you’re refused for a second time and are still unhappy, this is the time to complain to your local Ombudsman.

Ultimately though, the decision of whether your child is accepted or not is at the discretion of the school, so while you can’t complain about the decision, you can complain about the appeals process if you think that it wasn’t handled well or that they didn’t follow the correct guidelines.

What to say at your appeal…

Have what you want to say written down in clear points, don’t rely on your memory as it could fail you if you’re feeling nervous on the day

Explain to them why this school in particular is right for your child. Focus on these reasons to back up your arguments, rather than why other schools would be bad

Include any special circumstances as to why your child should attend the school, for example for logistical reasons or medical ones. Take any documents or evidence with you to prove this to the panel

Primary school

Applications for primary school places opened in September 2019, and closed recently on 15th January 2020.

Councils will send confirmation of places on 16th April, so it happens a little later than secondary schools

You are required to apply for a primary school place even if it is already linked to the nursery they are at.

Because primary school classes are limited to a maximum number of 30 children for classes where children are between five and seven, your child’s application may be turned down if the school is already full.

However, if you think the decision wasn’t right then there are still a couple of things you can do. You are entitled to a school appeal if:

The admission arrangements have not been followed properly

The admission criteria applied by the school do not comply with the school admissions appeal code

The decision to refuse your child a place was ‘not reasonable’

How to appeal a primary school place

If you’re unhappy with the decision you’ve been given you can write to your local authority to let them know you’d like to appeal. You’ll have to do this for each school you wish to appeal to.

Once the council have received your letter they must respond with a hearing date, giving you at least 10 days’ notice.

At the appeal you’ll be able to give your reasoning for challenging the decision, while your local authority will be able to justify their reason for rejecting your child’s place in the specific school.

Both appeals will be heard by three volunteers who must be made up of at least one ‘lay person’ and one educational professional.

You should have a decision within five days of your hearing.

If your appeal fails

If your appeal fails you can only have the decision reversed through the courts. You can however, request that your child be put on a waiting list for any future places.

