Travelling with dogs: top tips for taking your dog on holiday

As many foreign holiday plans have been postponed, or cancelled, most of us are opting to take a break in the UK instead - which will make it much easier to bring along our four-legged friends.

After bonding with our canine companions throughout lockdown, it seems we’re not happy about leaving them behind during our holiday- not only will we miss them, they may also sufer with pet separation anxiety. Airbnb has seen that ‘pets allowed’ has consistently been in the top five amenity searches for British users for the last four months.

With careful planning, it’s easier than you think to bring them along and be part of the fun. Having said that, in some cases, travelling and being away from home can be just as stressful for your dog as it can be for humans. Make a judgement call as to whether it’s better for them to be left while you’re away, either with someone you trust or at dog boarding – meaning less stress for them, and for you.

The experts at grain free dog food brand Canagan have created a handy guide packed with tips and checklists to help you plan a fantastic staycation for you and your dog, with as little stress as possible:

Planning your trip

Contact the venue with any concerns and questions in advance – such as where will your dog sleep? Are they allowed in your accommodation with you? Does the venue have washing facilities? Is it secure?

Plan to keep your dog’s routine similar to their one at home, and make sure they’ll have space to relax. While they’ll be getting plenty of exercise on holiday, it’s also important they have room to rest, settle down and get familiar with their new surroundings

Check the weather forecast in advance and prepare to protect your dog in hot weather.

Look up dog-friendly walks, pubs, parks and beaches nearby. Your accommodation provider is sure to have a list of recommendations too. Look at reviews before you go, or the accommodation guest book when you get there, as there may be some tried and tested gems in there

Get the contact details of a local vet

Make sure their worming and flea treatments are up to date, especially if they’re likely to be around other dogs

It’s a legal requirement to have your dog micro-chipped. Before you go away, ensure the details on the system are up to date

Do you currently have insurance in place for your dog? It’s worth ensuring your policy includes things like injury, accidents and illness before you leave.

What to pack for your dog

Collar and lead. Make sure their collar has identification and your phone number on it

A collapsible food and water bowl if you’re planning on day trips like hikes

A dedicated water bottle for hygienic topping up on the go

Their bed and blanket, if they have one, to take the smell of home with them

Treats

Their favourite chew toys and play toys for walks like balls and a flinger

At least two dog towels. Maybe more if your trip is longer

A first aid kit. Including bandages, gauze, tape, antibiotic ointment, wet wipes, towel or blanket, vaccination card and emergency phone numbers

Any medication your dog is taking, ensuring you have enough for the whole trip. Speak to your vet in advance if you’ll need more

Waste bags, waste bags and more waste bags

Travelling with your dog