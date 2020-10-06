What better way to help you get in the festive spirit, than popping on a colourful and cosy Christmas jumper?
A seasonal staple during the Christmas period, festive knitwear is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
All our favourite high street shops and small businesses have an array of merry knitwear to choose from. All of which will ensure you impress this National Christmas Jumper Day, or for any fellow Christmas lovers, every day in December!
Despite many festive cancellations and postponements this year, Christmas Jumper Day is still going ahead. To make sure you’re prepared to wow for charity in a fun and festive knit, we have rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers to shop this year.
Whether you believe the bolder the better or that traditional wins every time, we’ve found a range of joyful styles to suit every Christmas jumper fancy. From novelty knits, to trendy fair isle prints that can be worn way into January, there is a sweater for every festive need. There are even personalised options too, which would make for a lovely gift. Want to get your whole family involved in the festive fun? We have also rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers for children.
Just as joyful as jumpers, Christmas pyjamas are a great way to spread festive cheer. Even better, cosy up this season in our selection of all the best matching sets for you and the kids. All that’s needed are some mince pies and a hot chocolate!
If you love wearing Christmas jumpers as much as we do, why not try baking our Christmas jumper cupcakes too? The fun and festive activity will be sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers
Black Sequin Flamingo Lights Christmas Jumper
Be prepared for this year's Christmas Jumper Day with a fabulous novelty sweater. This soft knit jumper features a crew neckline and sequin flamingos!
Priced: £22.99 at New Look
Sequin Tree Christmas Jumper
Keep the festive spirit alive in this colourful and sparkly Christmas tree print jumper.
Priced: £15 at Matalan
Sparkle Treat Christmas Jumper
Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle at Christmas time? This festive knit will add some glitz and glamour to your Christmas wardrobe.
Priced: £15 at Matalan
Festive Crew Neck Intarsia Block Jumper
Do you have any dog lovers in your life? If so, we've found the perfect festive knit for them!
Priced: £49.95 at Joules
Sequin Bauble Christmas Jumper
Is it even Christmas without a sequin embellished festive knit?
Priced: £15 at Matalan
Rock on Ruby Merry And Bright Christmas Jumper
If you're not a fan of bold novelty knits, how about a beautiful pale pink jumper. We love the understated style of Rock on Ruby's festive sweatshirt design.
Priced: £34 at NOTHS
Red Christmas Penguin Jumper
Does it get any cuter than two penguins holding hands under the mistletoe? We love this adorable sequin embellished Christmas knit.
Priced: £34 at Next
Lisa Angel Personalised Family Christmas Sweatshirt In Red
Personalise with your family name and buy one for all the family! Imagine the photograph on Christmas Day!
Priced: £34 at NOTHS
Green Penguin Jumper
How cute is this penguin print jumper? Even better, it is also available in red and pink!
Priced: £29 at Damart
Reindeer Jumper
A chic gold foil print Christmas jumper, because festive knits don't have to be ugly!
Priced: £29 at Damart
Very Merry Slogan Jumper, £16
Spread Christmas joy in this fun slogan print jumper.
Priced: £16 at George at Asda, Coming Soon
Oatmeal Christmas Fun Cheers Jumper
We can always rely on one of our favourite high street heroes, Next, to pull out all the stocks for Christmas. This quirky novelty knit is going straight in our virtual basket.
Priced: £30 at Next
Robin Print Jumper
A beautiful fair isle print knit, featuring adorable robins.
Priced: £16 at George at Asda, Coming Soon
Blue Star Print Jumper
Keep it simple in this bold and versatile star print jumper. Perfect for Christmas Jumper Day, but also a great festive addition to any outfit this December.
Priced: £26.99 at M&Co, Coming Soon
Rock on Ruby Personalised Christmas Wreath Jumper
Add a personal touch with Rock on Ruby's wreath print jumpers. Buy one for you and one for your little one.
Priced: £56 for set, £35 for Adult's jumper only at Notonthehighstreet
Sequin Holly Berry Jumper
Keep it subtle, but still festive in a black knit featuring sequin holly berries. The perfect addition to your Christmas wardrobe.
Priced: £6 at Nutmeg at Morrisons, Coming Soon
Navy Christmas Tree Jumper
We love this 3D pom pom embellished knit.
Priced: £26.99 at M&Co, Coming Soon