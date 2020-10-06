We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What better way to help you get in the festive spirit, than popping on a colourful and cosy Christmas jumper?

A seasonal staple during the Christmas period, festive knitwear is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

All our favourite high street shops and small businesses have an array of merry knitwear to choose from. All of which will ensure you impress this National Christmas Jumper Day, or for any fellow Christmas lovers, every day in December!

Despite many festive cancellations and postponements this year, Christmas Jumper Day is still going ahead. To make sure you’re prepared to wow for charity in a fun and festive knit, we have rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers to shop this year.

Whether you believe the bolder the better or that traditional wins every time, we’ve found a range of joyful styles to suit every Christmas jumper fancy. From novelty knits, to trendy fair isle prints that can be worn way into January, there is a sweater for every festive need. There are even personalised options too, which would make for a lovely gift. Want to get your whole family involved in the festive fun? We have also rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers for children.

Just as joyful as jumpers, Christmas pyjamas are a great way to spread festive cheer. Even better, cosy up this season in our selection of all the best matching sets for you and the kids. All that’s needed are some mince pies and a hot chocolate!

If you love wearing Christmas jumpers as much as we do, why not try baking our Christmas jumper cupcakes too? The fun and festive activity will be sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers