The best Christmas jumpers in 2020 to get you in the festive spirit

Be prepared for Christmas Jumper Day
Emma White
    • What better way to help you get in the festive spirit, than popping on a colourful and cosy Christmas jumper?

    A seasonal staple during the Christmas period, festive knitwear is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

    All our favourite high street shops and small businesses have an array of merry knitwear to choose from. All of which will ensure you impress this National Christmas Jumper Day, or for any fellow Christmas lovers, every day in December!

    Despite many festive cancellations and postponements this year, Christmas Jumper Day is still going ahead. To make sure you’re prepared to wow for charity in a fun and festive knit, we have rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers to shop this year.

    Whether you believe the bolder the better or that traditional wins every time, we’ve found a range of joyful styles to suit every Christmas jumper fancy. From novelty knits, to trendy fair isle prints that can be worn way into January, there is a sweater for every festive need. There are even personalised options too, which would make for a lovely gift. Want to get your whole family involved in the festive fun? We have also rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers for children.

    Just as joyful as jumpers, Christmas pyjamas are a great way to spread festive cheer. Even better, cosy up this season in our selection of all the best matching sets for you and the kids. All that’s needed are some mince pies and a hot chocolate!

    If you love wearing Christmas jumpers as much as we do, why not try baking our Christmas jumper cupcakes too? The fun and festive activity will be sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

    Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers

    Black Sequin Flamingo Lights Christmas Jumper

    Be prepared for this year's Christmas Jumper Day with a fabulous novelty sweater. This soft knit jumper features a crew neckline and sequin flamingos!

    Priced: £22.99 at New Look

    Sequin Tree Christmas Jumper

    Keep the festive spirit alive in this colourful and sparkly Christmas tree print jumper.

    Priced: £15 at Matalan

    Sparkle Treat Christmas Jumper

    Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle at Christmas time? This festive knit will add some glitz and glamour to your Christmas wardrobe.

    Priced: £15 at Matalan

    Festive Crew Neck Intarsia Block Jumper

    Do you have any dog lovers in your life? If so, we've found the perfect festive knit for them!

    Priced: £49.95 at Joules

    Sequin Bauble Christmas Jumper

    Is it even Christmas without a sequin embellished festive knit?

    Priced: £15 at Matalan

    Rock on Ruby Merry And Bright Christmas Jumper

    If you're not a fan of bold novelty knits, how about a beautiful pale pink jumper. We love the understated style of Rock on Ruby's festive sweatshirt design.

    Priced: £34 at NOTHS

    Red Christmas Penguin Jumper

    Does it get any cuter than two penguins holding hands under the mistletoe? We love this adorable sequin embellished Christmas knit.

    Priced: £34 at Next

    Lisa Angel Personalised Family Christmas Sweatshirt In Red

    Personalise with your family name and buy one for all the family! Imagine the photograph on Christmas Day!

    Priced: £34 at NOTHS

    Damart jumper
    Green Penguin Jumper

    How cute is this penguin print jumper? Even better, it is also available in red and pink!

    Priced: £29 at Damart

    Damart jumper
    Reindeer Jumper

    A chic gold foil print Christmas jumper, because festive knits don't have to be ugly!

    Priced: £29 at Damart

    Very Merry Slogan Jumper, £16

    Spread Christmas joy in this fun slogan print jumper.

    Priced: £16 at George at Asda, Coming Soon

    Oatmeal Christmas Fun Cheers Jumper

    We can always rely on one of our favourite high street heroes, Next, to pull out all the stocks for Christmas. This quirky novelty knit is going straight in our virtual basket.

    Priced: £30 at Next

    Robin Print Jumper

    A beautiful fair isle print knit, featuring adorable robins.

    Priced: £16 at George at Asda, Coming Soon

    Blue Star Print Jumper

    Keep it simple in this bold and versatile star print jumper. Perfect for Christmas Jumper Day, but also a great festive addition to any outfit this December.

    Priced: £26.99 at M&Co, Coming Soon

    Rock on Ruby Personalised Christmas Wreath Jumper

    Add a personal touch with Rock on Ruby's wreath print jumpers. Buy one for you and one for your little one.

    Priced: £56 for set, £35 for Adult's jumper only at Notonthehighstreet

    Sequin Holly Berry Jumper

    Keep it subtle, but still festive in a black knit featuring sequin holly berries. The perfect addition to your Christmas wardrobe.

    Priced: £6 at Nutmeg at Morrisons, Coming Soon

    Navy Christmas Tree Jumper

    We love this 3D pom pom embellished knit.

    Priced: £26.99 at M&Co, Coming Soon