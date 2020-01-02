The Ramzi Theory claims it can predict whether you’re going to have a boy or a girl – but only if you have a scan before nine weeks pregnant.

Not everyone will be offered a scan as early as six weeks or before reaching nine weeks pregnant, with most mums-to-be offered scans at 12 and 20 weeks pregnant.

The NHS rarely offer an ultrasound scan before 8-12 weeks pregnant, however some people choose to pay privately for a viability scan that can be done between 6 and 10 weeks to check whether a pregnancy is developing normally.

However, if you are given a scan before you’re nine weeks pregnant, then you could try and use The Ramzi Theory to predict the sex of your baby. Or, you can try and tell the sex of your baby from your 12 week scan using the Nub Theory.

What is The Ramzi Theory?

Also known as Ramzi’s method, it claims to be able to determine if your baby is a boy or girl by as early as six weeks, instead of the usual 20 weeks, using a 2D ultrasound picture to see which side the placenta is on.

If the placenta is on the right side, then you are believed to be having a boy. But if the placenta is on the left then there is a high likelihood that the child will be a girl.

How does The Ramzi Theory work?

The key is to look for a bright area around the sac, the large cavity of fluid surrounding the embryo, where the placenta is going to start growing. Ideally you need a medical professional who is familiar with Ramzi’s theory to interpret the results for you.

According to the theory, if your placenta has implanted on the left side of your body, there is a 97.5% chance you are having a girl. If your placenta is on the right side of your body, there is a 97.2% chance you are having a boy.

Juice/REX/Shutterstock

However, not all scans are performed the same and the positioning of the placenta will depend on whether it is an abdominal or transvaginal scan. Images may be ‘flipped’ or ‘mirrored’ if it is an abdominal scan, meaning the left side is actually the right. But if it is a transvaginal scan then the placenta will appear on the ‘same side’.

When doesn’t The Ramzi Theory work?

It can be much more difficult to determine the position of the placenta if you’re carrying twins or multiple foetuses so results may not be accurate.

And if you’re past nine weeks it is considered too late to use Ramzi’s theory as it is impossible to tell where the placenta originally implanted. But, you could still use other methods, such as the Chinese birth predictor, to try and work out if you’re carrying a baby boy or a baby girl before your 20 week scan.

While it may not always be right, at least you’ve got a 50/50 chance of guessing correctly. So instead of relying on old wives tales, like carrying your baby bump low means it’s a boy or if you’re craving sweet things, you’re expecting a girl; give The Ramzi Theory a go!