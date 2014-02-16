11 things to make with toilet roll tubes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You won't believe that all of these amazing crafts started out as a humble toilet roll tube. We've got easy ideas that are sure to keep you and your kids entertained for a while.

With our great selection of things to make with toilet roll tubes, you’ll never look at a humble loo roll tube the same way again. They hold a whole world of creative possibilities!

Don’t let your lovely toilet roll tubes go to waste, when you could so easily recycle them and turn each one into wonderful and easy crafts, suitable for beginners that we think your kids would love to have a go at making. No matter the amount of craft supplies you have in your cupboards, you can always make do with just some paint and a flow of some creativity.

Things to make with toilet roll tubes…

There are so many things you can make with toilet roll tubes, from educational games to fun garden ornaments. Take a look at some of our favourites.

1. Number run craft

This number run toilet roll craft by @trust.teaching on Instagram is a great way to use up old toilet paper tubes and get little ones thinking about numbers.

You will need: toilet roll tubes, spare cardboard box, glue, black marker pens

2. Make your own bird feeder

A great activity to do with kids and a way to spend some time in the garden. Using just store cupboard ingredients like peanut butter and seeds, as well as cardboard toilet rolls, you can create a whole meal for the birds who fly into your garden.

You will need:

Peanut butter

Mixed bird seed

How to make a toilet roll bird feeder:

Cover the outside of your toilet roll with peanut butter.

Spread the birdseed out on a flat surface and roll the tube through it’s completely covered, then pat down to make sure the seed is firmly stuck in place.

Loop your feeder over a branch of a tree in the garden.

Now find a quiet place to sit and watch as the birds fly in!

3. Toilet paper desk organiser

This desk organiser craft from Little Crafties is a perfect DIY pen tidy, made using just empty toilet rolls and a couple of craft supplies. Watch the video to learn how these crafters make this simple and useful desk organiser for your little one to keep their pens in.

You will need: Toilet roll tubes, cardboard, wrapping paper, scissors, paper glue and hot glue.

4. Colourful carp fish craft

This craft to make some colourful carp fish is one the great things you can do with toilet roll. They’re so vibrant and can be used to create a delightful hanging decoration for your living room or kitchen – just a long piece of string.

You will need:

Toilet roll tubes

Paper/light cardboard pieces

Googly eyes

Wrapping paper

Paint

How to make this colourful carp fish craft:

Take your toilet roll tubes, cut the bottom corners diagonally and then glue the ends together.

Decorate your tube however you like, we recommend colourful wrapping paper and bright, metallic paints and of course, googly eyes.

Cut fin and tail shapes from your light cardboard or paper, then decorate. Stick these on the tail end and side of your fish.

To make a hanging mobile, make a small hole in the top and bottom of your fish and string the length through, trying a small knot after each fish.

5. Toilet roll bunny craft

6. Toilet roll castle craft

This craft is another one of the great things you can do with toilet rolls. Make your own cardboard castle like they have @toddler.lockdown, then decorate using any paints, glitter, stickers or whatever else you fancy! It’s a relatively easy craft to get stuck into (with a little adult supervision).

You will need: 6 toilet roll tubes, additional cardboard, glue, scissors, paint/coloured paper.

7. Make your own toilet roll horses

Use this great tutorial from Easy Kids Craft on YouTube to create these fun horses from toilet paper. Whether your child loves horses or is just looking for a way to occupy a couple of hours, these horses will keep their hands busy for a while.

You will need: Toilet roll tubes, scissors, glue, string, paint and markers.

Or if you prefer unicorns, try your hand at this nifty craft from Instagram.

8. Heart-shaped stamps

These heart-shaped stamps are a really unique craft to get involved with. Perfect for Valentines Day or just to show family and friends that you love them, these heart shaped stamps from Rust and Sunshine are great fun especially for very little ones.

If you don’t have any red paint to hand though, don’t worry! Just use whatever colour you’ve got lying around the house. It also works great with blue or green paint too.

You can also use a similar technique to create this unique sunflower picture.

You will need: Toilet paper tubes, paint

9. Indoor gardening with toilet roll

This is a great one to get kids into gardening, even if they can’t go outside! With this indoor gardening craft, you can bring the outdoors into your home. Just decide how many of these little seedlings you want to plant, then get the crafting materials out because you’re ready to go. Here’s what to do…

You will need:

Waterproof container

Toilet paper rolls

Scissors

Potting soil

Seeds

How to make seedling starters:

Cut the toilet rolls in half

Make four cuts in the half roll, about 2 inches from the bottom all around the tube

Fold the cut areas to make a bottom, like you would close a box

Pour your potting soil into the tubes then fill them with seeds

It’s that simple. Leave by a sunny window and make sure you remember to water them!

10. Toilet roll house

Another great craft activity from Easy Kids Craft on YouTube. These little houses are so cute, they’ll make perfect little home for your kids’ toys, or take them out in the garden and offer up a new home for some of the insects.

The great thing about these little houses is that you can decorate them how you want, so don’t be afraid to go wild with colour!

You will need: Acrylic paint, toilet roll tubes, paint brush, permanent marker, craft glue, scissors, cupcake cases.

11. Shape and colour matching toilet roll craft

This one is for very little children who might just be learning about colours and shapes (so really this is a craft for adults!). Create this fun activity by following the advice on Instagram from @peanuts_play and get creating. Who know what other exciting ideas you could come up with in the process?