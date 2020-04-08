15 amazing loom band ideas: what can you make with loom bands?

Loom bands are the latest craze to sweep the nation - well, playground. We've found 15 amazing ideas to turn them into beautiful and cool creations.
What can you make with loom bands? Loom bands are the latest craze to sweep the nation – well, playground. Children (and their parents!) up and down the country are spending hours creating loom band bracelets, keyrings and loads of other rainbow coloured creations.
The bracelets are made using a loom kit, or with fingers and even forks. You can pick up everything you need from your local toy store or online from places like Amazon. Packs of bands start from less than a £1 – so it’s a pretty cheap way to keep the kids happy.
We’ve spotted loads of celebs wearing them too! I mean if it’s good enough for David Beckham, Fearne Cotton, Kate Middleton and Prince William…then it’s good enough for us.
Are loom bands safe?
As with any toy, parents should not leave children unattended. There are some concerns about some children using them as catapult weapons, with some schools banning them in classrooms and playgrounds, as we reported.
Also, with younger children, there is a danger of choking or causing circulatory problems if children swallow or wrap them round their fingers for a long period of time.
Follow these tips to keep your children safe:
– Make sure children are supervised when playing with them – Use registered loom boards and not fingers
– Keep them out of reach from children (and pets!) when they’re not in use – Make sure you explain to children about using the toy safely, especially that they must not wrap the bands too tightly
How to make loom band bracelets
There are thousands of tutorials online that can help teach you how to make even a simple loom band bracelet. We love blogs like rainbowloominstructions.com and Loom Love.
We’ve also included links to other favourites in this gallery.
Psst! Win a loom band starter kit in our Hobbycraft BIG summer giveaway. Enter now!
Loom lizard
This chirpy little fellow was made by FrugalFun4Boys.com. It's perfect if your little guy or girl is into reptiles as they can have hours of fun recreating this crafty loom band idea.
loom croc
How incredible is this crocodile made of loom bands? We just love the use of beads too!
Winnie the Pooh
'Sometimes the smallest things make the most room in our heart', a wise Pooh once said and that is exactly how we feel about this Winnie the Pooh loom band charm.
name band
Say my name, say my name! We love this loom band name bracelet and Made By Mommy makes it look easy with her step-by-step tutorial. Fun!
Loom snake
If you can't quite stomach a real snake as a pet maybe a loom band one will do. Another great charm idea from the excellent chaps at FrugalFun4Boys.com.
loom brocs
We all know how important it is to eat our fruit and veg but we reckon you could have a right old laugh making these loom band broccoli charms. Follow the video tutorial which helps you with a step-by-step guide.
iPhone cover loom bands
How snazzy is this iPhone cover made out loom bands? We love the DIY way of jazzing up a phone. Find out how to make it here.
loom troll
This loom band troll makes us feel all nostalgic for our youth. You can follow the step-by-step guide on Pinterest.
Loom band minion
We love the Despicable Me minions and this loom band creation just makes us smile so much. Follow the YouTube step-by-step guide to make your own.
Psst, check out our Despicable Me minion cupcakes recipe!
loom band daisy chains
How adorable are these loom band flower bracelets? They take us back to the days of sitting in the garden and making daisy chains. Take us back!
Loom band turtle
Cowabunga dude! How rad is this little turtle loom band figure? We love him! Find out how to make him on Pinterest.
Loom band unicorn
We have renamed this a loomicorn because it combines two of our most favourite things...loom bands and unicorns. Find out how to make your own via Made by Mommy.
bow boom
This is SO cute! The YouTube tutorial from PaperPastels shows you how to make a bow using rainbow looms in two different ways. Fancy that!
Loom band hairclips
These loom band hair clip accessories are one of our favourites! Find out how to make them on Meatloaf and Melodrama. We think they're just delightful, don't you agree?
Where to next?
Are loom bands dangerous?
Craft for kids
Retro outdoor games for kids