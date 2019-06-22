We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keep the kids and grandkids happy this summer with a trip to one of these brilliant kids theme parks in the UK.

Who doesn’t like a good theme park? They’re one of the most fun activities to do with the kids, and a great way to treat them once they’re on their school holidays.

But while we can’t get enough of the old favourites, we’re always excited when there’s a new ride to try.

Here’s your guide what your adrenalin-filled guide to the new attractions at some of our fave theme parks…

Spook-tacular new ride at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

With its LEGO gargoyles and spooky statues, visitors will love the fang-tastic new ride, the Haunted House Monster Party at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

You’ll join Lord Vampyre for a disco, then take a seat at his banquet table, which is filled with giant monster food, goblets and balloons, and he’ll bring the whole hall swinging to life – and turn the room upside down too!

Smaller visitors will adore a fun-packed trip to Duplo Valley, where you’ll take to the skies at Duplo Valley Airport, then experience the gentle boat ride Fairy Tale Brook, where you’ll be able to see a range of famous characters like Cinderella brought to life with a dose of LEGO magic.

Thrill-seekers should make a beeline for The Dragon roller-coaster, while wannabe drivers can get behind the wheel at LEGO City Driving School.

Don’t leave without making time to explore MINILAND – it has fantastic scenes from around the world, made from nearly 40 million LEGO bricks. There’s so much to see and do you’ll want to come back!

Key info

Tickets to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort are from £29 per person when booked online in advance. Under 3s go free.

Short breaks at the LEGOLAND Resort Hotel, include one night B&B and two days of theme park tickets, cost from £120pp, based on a family of four.

Top tip: The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has welcomed the arrival of the royal baby by granting free entry to anyone who shares his first name, Archie, until 12 July!

Fab fun for little ones at Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Fans of popular children’s author Julia Donaldson will adore Chessington World of Adventures Resort where they can enjoy the latest attraction Room on the Broom – a Magical Journey.

You’ll visit the enchanted library, where the famous book is brought to life. And as the stormy wind blows, sending the Witch’s belongings tumbling to the ground, you’ll have to search high and low to find them – meeting Dog, Bird and Frog on your way. Just watch out for the fearsome Dragon!

Afterwards, take a trip on the Gruffalo River Ride Adventure, inspired by the book by the same author, where you’ll join Mouse on a fabulous journey through the ‘deep dark wood’. Don’t be scared!

Make sure you don’t miss a visit to Chessington Zoo, where you can come face-to-face with more than 1,000 amazing exotic animals, including lions, giraffes, flamingos and monkeys.

Key info

Tickets to Chessington World of Adventures Resort (which include entry to the theme park, zoo, SEA LIFE centre and daily shows) are from £29.50 per person, if booked online five days in advance. Under 3s go free.

High-adrenaline action at Alton Towers Resort

Prepare to be petrified at the new Alton Towers Dungeon. You’ll be sentenced by the Bishop of Stafford then condemned to a traitor’s boat ride down the Black River. You’ll also stop at the Witch of Burslem’s haunted cottage, which includes five actor-led shows.

Alton Towers Resort is home to more than 40 rides and attractions, including world-class roller-coasters. Its latest, Wicker Man, brings together wood and fire, while the white-knuckle ride Oblivion has a colossal 180ft vertical drop!

Little ones will love CBeebies Land with the new Teletubbies Big Band Live Show as well as the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride.

Families will adore Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE, which is brimming with blacktip sharks and spotted rays.

Why not catch the Runaway Mine Train or enjoy the Spinball Whizzer?

Key info

Online tickets for Alton Towers Resort booked over five days in advance are from £33 for adults and £27.50 for children. Under 3s go free. Entry to The Alton Towers Dungeon is extra. Tickets cost from £5 per person. The Alton Towers Dungeon has a recommended age of 10 and over.



This article was originally published in Woman’s Own