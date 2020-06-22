We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This summer will be one like no other, so keep the kids and grandkids happy with a trip to one of these brilliant kids theme parks or zoos in the UK.

With theme parks and zoos reopening this month, both kids and adults alike are keen to get back on the rides and take a stroll through the animal kingdom. Ever since lockdown began at the end of March, these are two of the places that have been closed to the public as they were considered “non-essential” services.

So in the meantime, kids jumped on virtual tours of zoos and dreamed of the day when they could next jump on a water ride or a high-dive rollercoaster. But now these trips are becoming available again and with social distancing measures in place, we can eventually all go back to the activities we love.

But while we can’t get enough of the old favourites, we’re always excited when there’s a new ride to try or new animal to see. So when can we get back into these places? And what can we expect when theme parks and zoos reopen again?

When are theme parks and zoos reopening again in the UK?

It was announced at the beginning of the month that all “non-essential” services, such as shops, would be able to open to the public again from June 15. On the same day, measures were lifted to allow zoos to reopen again as they are an outside space so it was easier to accommodate for social distancing.

In the same vein, theme parks are trying to work out how they could reopen safely but unlike zoos, there is less space available for social distancing as even though they are outside, people are sat together on rides and standing together in queues.

In a statement, Thorpe Park – one of the most popular theme parks in the UK – said, ‘We are determined to be here for you, your friends and your families, offering other worldly thrills and helping you create fantastic memories, as we have done for decades and will continue to do for many more. In line with current Government guidance, we are hoping to be able to reopen the Resort on the 4th July 2020.’

Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures and Legoland are among the many other theme parks in the UK who are also hopeful about opening their doors to the public again when the next stage of the lockdown is lifted on July 4. Drayton Manor theme park has yet to issue a statement about when they will be reopening.

However, all have warned that visitor experiences will be a little different to what they were at the beginning of the year.

What will social distancing be like at theme parks and zoos?

Many are predicting a rocky return to business for theme parks after the lockdown restrictions are lifted, but the parks themselves have come forward with a plan to ensure that they can follow social distancing guidelines and reopen again in July.

New regulations at theme parks and zoos will include:

Pre-booked tickets only

Establishments like Thorpe Park and Alton Towers have already confirmed that only visitors with advanced bookings will be able to enter. As the statement from Alton Towers reads, this is to ensure there are ‘strict limits on the initial number of guests who can visit the Resort each day…This is so that we can best maintain social distancing in all areas of the Resort, whilst making sure that our guests can enjoy the same number of rides and attractions as they would normally expect to.’

London Zoo have also issued such guidelines, saying that only those with pre-booked tickets will be allowed entry – including Members, Fellows and Patrons – as they have ‘strictly limited the number of tickets on sale each day and split them into morning and afternoon time slots to spread visitors throughout the day’.

So make sure you pre-book your tickets to theme parks before heading out.

Face masks or coverings

If required by the authorities, theme parks are ready to enforce face coverings or masks for all visitors to help reduce the chance of virus transmission between guests.

Temperature checks

Merlin Entertainments, who operate theme parks in the UK including Thorpe Park, Legoland, Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures, have issued a statement saying that they will be using ‘non-contact thermometers to screen the temperature of each guest and employee before they enter’ the park.

Those who don’t agree to undergo the screening or who have a temperature over 38 degrees, along with their household, will not able to enter the park.

Social distancing in queues and in restaurants

Parks have advised their future customers that markings will be laid out to enforce social distancing, which according to guidelines issued by Thorpe Park includes areas such as, ‘at the park entrance, when queuing for rides, in toilets, in dining areas and more to help guests keep a safe distance from one another. Our employees will monitor the queues to ensure that social distancing is being maintained.’

Zoos have already released similar statements and those who have already visited can attest to the marked out areas, where queues might be to help visitors maintain appropriate social distancing.

These measures, along with increased hygiene standards and more hygiene stations and hand sanitisers across the park, will help to make visitors and employees at the parks feel safe enough to return. So with the health and safety element taken care of, these are the new attractions to look out for this year and how to book tickets so you can be sure you’re first in the door.

Here’s your guide to our favourite theme parks and zoos

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

With its LEGO gargoyles and spooky statues, visitors will love the fang-tastic new ride, the Haunted House Monster Party at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

You’ll join Lord Vampyre for a disco, then take a seat at his banquet table, which is filled with giant monster food, goblets and balloons, and he’ll bring the whole hall swinging to life – and turn the room upside down too!

Smaller visitors will adore a fun-packed trip to Duplo Valley, where you’ll take to the skies at Duplo Valley Airport, then experience the gentle boat ride Fairy Tale Brook, where you’ll be able to see a range of famous characters like Cinderella brought to life with a dose of LEGO magic.

Thrill-seekers should make a beeline for The Dragon roller-coaster, while wannabe drivers can get behind the wheel at LEGO City Driving School.

Don’t leave without making time to explore MINILAND – it has fantastic scenes from around the world, made from nearly 40 million LEGO bricks. There’s so much to see and do you’ll want to come back!

Key info

Tickets to Legoland are from £33 per person. Under 3s go free.

PRE-BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE

Fab fun for little ones at Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Fans of popular children’s author Julia Donaldson will adore Chessington World of Adventures Resort where they can enjoy the latest attraction Room on the Broom – a Magical Journey.

You’ll visit the enchanted library, where the famous book is brought to life. And as the stormy wind blows, sending the Witch’s belongings tumbling to the ground, you’ll have to search high and low to find them – meeting Dog, Bird and Frog on your way. Just watch out for the fearsome Dragon!

Afterwards, take a trip on the Gruffalo River Ride Adventure, inspired by the book by the same author, where you’ll join Mouse on a fabulous journey through the ‘deep dark wood’. Don’t be scared!

Make sure you don’t miss a visit to Chessington Zoo, where you can come face-to-face with more than 1,000 amazing exotic animals, including lions, giraffes, flamingos and monkeys.

Key info

Tickets to Chessington World of Adventures Resort (which include entry to the theme park, zoo, SEA LIFE centre and daily shows) are from £30 per person, if booked online at least five days in advance. Under 3s go free.

PRE-BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE

High-adrenaline action at Alton Towers Resort

Prepare to be petrified at the new Alton Towers Dungeon. You’ll be sentenced by the Bishop of Stafford then condemned to a traitor’s boat ride down the Black River. You’ll also stop at the Witch of Burslem’s haunted cottage, which includes five actor-led shows.

Alton Towers Resort is home to more than 40 rides and attractions, including world-class roller-coasters. Its latest, Wicker Man, brings together wood and fire, while the white-knuckle ride Oblivion has a colossal 180ft vertical drop!

Little ones will love CBeebies Land with the new Teletubbies Big Band Live Show as well as the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride.

Families will adore Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE, which is brimming with blacktip sharks and spotted rays.

Why not catch the Runaway Mine Train or enjoy the Spinball Whizzer?

Key info

Online tickets for Alton Towers Resort booked over five days in advance are from £34 for adults and £29 for children (3 – 11 years). Under 3s go free.

Entry to The Alton Towers Dungeon is extra. Tickets cost from £5 per person.

The Alton Towers Dungeon has a recommended age of 10 and over.

PRE-BOOK TICKETS HERE

Prefer a walk on the wild side? Check out these zoos and animals experiences open now…

Explore the animal kingdom at ZSL London Zoo

One of the most famous zoos in the UK, London Zoo is home to around 17,000 animals from over 750 species.

Their giraffes are some of the most famous faces at the zoo, having recently found fame through the light-up NHS panel in their enclosure – thanking the hardworking healthcare staff as the pandemic continues. But their newest exhibit is sure to take your breath away. Enter into the Land of the Lions and be transported over from England’s capital city to India, to explore the world of Asiatic lions.

PRE-BOOK TICKETS TO LONDON ZOO HERE

Get to know the elephants at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

But the Zoological Society of London (that operates London Zoo) isn’t just set up in London.

Visitors outside the capital can still take advantage of the wildlife at Whipsnade Zoo, which is situated in Bedfordshire. Here you can get to know a herd of Asian elephants that wouldn’t be quite as free to wander around in the city, or monkey around next to the chimpanzee enclosure.

Key info

Adult tickets come in 5 categories – Peak, Standard, Off-Peak, Saver, Super Saver – and range from £26 to £35 for a day ticket.

You have to book an AM or PM slot, so be sure to get on the site early to make sure you can get a ticket for your chosen day as they tend to sell out quickly.

PRE-BOOK TICKETS TO WHIPSNADE ZOO HERE

With so many choices to pick from, any one of these fun outings is sure to have something to suit the whole family! But be sure to book in advance, as many theme parks and zoos are only selling tickets online.