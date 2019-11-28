Black Friday 2019: Get a Thorpe Park 2020 season pass for just £45

It’s not just homeware and fashion brands that have some great Black Friday deals, there are huge discounts on a number of activities and days out, too.

Thorpe Park has announced an enormous discount for Black Friday – music to the ears of kids and big kids alike.

The amusement park is offering a hefty discount on its Season Pass.

As part of the park’s Black Friday promotions, it’s selling the Season Pass for just £45 – reduced down from £90. That’s a saving of £45.

What makes the discount even more impressive is the fact that it’s less than a standard one-day ticket to the park, which is £55. So it’ll save you money even if it used just once.

What’s more, the season pass also comes with a free digital photo pass. This offers unlimited digital downloads of photos taken not only on the rides, but also throughout the park and during meet and greets.

The deal also includes a 20% discount for stays at The Thorpe Park Shark Hotel.

But the discounts keep on coming.

Thorpe Park is also offering a promotion on its Premium pass. It’s selling it for £75 with Black Friday, instead of its usual price of £120.

This pass includes access on Friday nights and summer weekends, as well as free car parking.

The theme park opens from 27 March to 1 November 1 next year – which is when the pass is valid from. So there’s plenty of time to get your money’s worth.

Fellow amusement park, Chessington World of Adventures, has also announced a Black Friday deal. It’s offering tickets for £20.20, reduced from £46.50 on the door – which is a saving of £26.30 per person.

They will be on sale on the Chessington website from November 29 (Black Friday) to December 2 (Cyber Monday).

Both the Thorpe Park and Chessington tickets make for great tickets for little ones – or thrill-seeking adults.