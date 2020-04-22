earth day activities for kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Earth Day 2020 activities for kids are a great way to get little ones to start thinking about the environment.

We all know that saving the planet from greenhouse gases, helping endangered species return to the wild and cutting down on our waste is really important. And that’s what Earth Day is all about!

So grab your paint brushes, old newspaper, gardening tools and check out our list of creative Earth Day 2020 activities for kids – they make great things to do with kids! Whether they’re big or small, your children will love getting their hands dirty with some of these inventive, useful and reusable crafting projects.

When is Earth day 2020? And what is it?

Today [22 April] is Earth Day 2020.

First created in 1970, it’s the world’s largest environmental movement dedicated to creating transformative changes for people and the planet.

There’s no better time to get involved with Earth Day as the movement celebrates their 50-year anniversary today.

Here are the best Earth Day 2020 activities for kids…

Zero-waste baking

Although baking with kids might produce a whole lot of kitchen mess, there doesn’t need to be lots of waste to go with it.

This is how you can bake with zero-waste in three easy steps…

Simply by baking from scratch you are reducing the waste you produce. By not using packaged cake mixes, cookie doughs and tubed frosting, you are saving plastic waste which often is just thrown in the bin.

Remember that bag that your caster sugar came in? Use it to pipe your homemade frosting. Simply cut off the corner of the packet and fill with your icing.

Instead of using zip-lock bags, cling-film, tin foil and other single use storage options, store your cakes and biscuits in washable, reusable storage containers like Tupperware or Bees Wax wrap.

Here are some our favourite baking recipes that produce minimal waste as they don’t use any single use packaging (like cupcake holders) and you can make them all from scratch. Some don’t even require you turn the oven on – perfect for Earth Day-inspired baking…

Baking is one of our favourite Earth Day 2020 activities for kids as not only does it does it produce zero-waste, but it’s a great way to get kids in the kitchen.

Make a bird feeder

A great activity for kids to do in honour of Earth Day is one that looks after the wildlife in your garden. This bird feeder craft uses store cupboard ingredients like peanut butter and seeds, as well as cardboard toilet rolls to create a whole meal for the birds outside your window.

You will need:

Peanut butter

Mixed bird seed

How to make a toilet roll bird feeder:

Cover the outside of your toilet roll with peanut butter.

Spread the birdseed out on a flat surface and roll the tube through it’s completely covered, then pat down to make sure the seed is firmly stuck in place.

Loop your feeder over a branch of a tree in the garden.

Now find a quiet place to sit and watch as the birds fly in!

Follow these great steps to welcome more bees and butterflies into your garden.

Start your own vegetable garden

The number one way to reduce household waste is to grow your own vegetables! Think of all the plastic packaging and cardboard you’ll be saving, plus the ease of just heading outside into the garden or onto the balcony and picking your own produce.

Start with this easy method for growing cucumbers, great for teaching kids about where their food comes from as well.

You will need:

Some cucumber seeds

An empty 2-litre plastic bottle

A little garden space with soil

Some newspaper

Elastic bands

How to make your own vegetable garden:

Plant your cucumber seeds somewhere in your garden.

Water them regularly and the little cucumbers will start to grow.

Look out for when one of the flowers has dried. At this point push the little cucumber and a bit of the vine through the hole in the bottle and let it sit inside.

Cover the bottle with newspaper and tie it on with elastic bands so that the light can’t damage it as it grows.

When the cucumber has grown to a size you’re happy with, cut the vine.

Get your kids to show their friends- they’ll be wondering how a cucumber ever got through such a tiny hole!

After they’ve mastered this activity, they can start growing all kinds of vegetables and fruit – like tomatoes, courgettes, potatoes, you name it!

Learn how to paper mache

Reuse and recycle some old newspaper or magazines to create a brand new items for your home with this easy way to paper mache.

Using just paper, glue and balloons your child could make something brand new like a pretty decorative bowl to keep fruit (or car keys!) in for either you or a relative.

Follow this link to truly get involved in the Earth Day crafting spirit and learn how to make a paper mache globe.

Make your own crayons

As well as learning all about the layers of the earth with this fun craft from thismommakes.com, you can reuse broken old crayons to create something entirely new.

Find out what the earth is made and why it’s so important to protect it with this fun Journey to the Centre of the Earth craft for kids to celebrate Earth Day.

Vegetable printing

This craft project for kids is perfect for Earth Day, as it reuses the vegetables in your fridge that are a little past their eatable state. Vegetable printing is also a great way to decorate fabrics, as well as create beautiful artistic masterpieces.

Use potatoes, cucumbers and whatever else you have to hand to create unique designs and patterns.

Bake some Earth Day sugar cookies

Using the recipe from Bay Area Fun for Toddlers, you can learn to make your own Earth Day-inspired sugar cookies.

You will need:

1 egg

85g soft butter

96g sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon almond extract

454g flour

Then follow the recipe online to make these adorable, customisable Earth Day cookies.

Make a wormery

Suitable for ages 7 and over, making your own wormery is the perfect craft for kids to celebrate Earth Day.

How to make a wormery:

Once you’ve collected your five or so worms, put them in a large Tupperware box or old ice-cream tub with some soil from the garden.

Make holes in the top so they can breathe

Feed the worms food scraps, like eggshells and vegetable peels

An added bonus is that worms make great compost! So you can fill your garden with compost created from your own wormery.

Our selection of Earth Day 2020 activities for kids are bound to keep little (and big!) hands busy, while encouraging everyone to focus more on the environment.