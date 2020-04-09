We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keeping the kids occupied during the holidays can be a difficult task, but look no further for hours worth of entertainment than this selection of Easter crafts for kids.

With our great Easter crafts for kids, we’ve got so many ideas and projects to keep their little hands occupied. Going on an Easter egg hunt in your garden over the bank holiday? Great, we’ve got a craft for making you own Easter egg bags.

There are loads of fun games and activities to get involved with over Easter. Especially if you’re looking for things to do with kids, as our crafts make great additions to games you can already play in the garden with friends or family.

If your child has a party to go to, we’ve got great ideas for Easter-inspired face paint, as well as decorations that you can put up around your home to really start the festivities.

“But what happens if it rains?” you say! Well we’ve got plenty of indoor activities for toddlers and children alike. Like an Easter card making project that’s sure to keep them occupied for a while, while also being a great way of showing loved ones that you’re thinking of them.

Easter crafts for kids

How to make Easter egg-hunt bags

These egg-hunt bags will be perfect for all those little ones out there hunting for chocolate eggs round their back garden this Easter. Make them with whatever colourful, patterned paper you have around the house and let your kids’ creativity flow!

Ages: 7+

Find out how: How to make adorable Easter hunt bags

Make your own Easter pom pom animals

Both little and big ones will enjoy making these adorable Easter pom pom animals, as they’re a real craft to get stuck into on a lazy weekend afternoon.

Ages: 9+

Find out how: How to make adorable Easter pom pom animals

How to make Easter bunny bunting

Ages: 7+

Perfect if you’re throwing an Easter-themed bash! This tasteful bunny bunting can be made easily with craft supplies you’re already likely to have in the cupboard, saving you money and time.

Find out how: Make this pretty Easter bunny bunting

Make your own Easter wreath from egg boxes

At Christmas, we all get our wreaths out and hang them on the door, so why not at Easter? We’ve put together this great craft for creating Easter wreaths from egg boxes.

Ages: 9+

Find out how: Make Easter wreaths from egg-boxes

How to make Easter cards

Show loved ones that you miss them if you’re not meeting up over the bank holiday weekend. These Easter cards are so much fun to make and really easy, so kids of all ages can get stuck into the cutting, sticking and gluing involved in making these delightful Easter cards.

Ages: 6+

Find out how: How to make Easter cards

How to make paper maché bowls

One of the best Easter crafts for kids is this paper maché bowl. While you’re making it over the holiday period, it’s an item that you can use to decorate your coffee table or shelf all year around.

Ages: 7+

Find out how: How to make pretty paper maché Easter bowls

Easter face painting

If your child loves to play dress-up or has an Easter celebration coming up at school, this Easter themed face paint tutorial might be just what you need. Follow the steps and watch their face light up as they become the Easter bunny or a new baby chick.

Ages: 3+

Find out how: Easter face painting

How to make Easter silly string

Don’t panic! This isn’t the type of silly string that flies everywhere and you’re still finding it for days on end under the sofa. Although it will make a bit of a mess, this Easter silly string craft can be easily contained to the table. Once finished, you could even string the eggs together to create a different type of Easter bunting.

Ages: 8+

Find out how: How to make silly string Easter eggs

How to make an Easter bonnet

This Easter bonnet craft is another great one to do if your child loves dressing up. The colourful patterns and intricate work needed to create this wonderful Easter hat is sure to occupy most of an afternoon.

Ages: 9+

Find out how: How to make an Easter bonnet

You might be living next to Easter themed decorations for a while, but these Easter themed crafts for kids are the perfect cure for any holiday boredom.