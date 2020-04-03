We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy craft projects for beginners are sure to get you back into a creative mindset, and give you the chance to transform your home with bright patterns and colours.

Use spray paint to update your bathroom essentials

If your bathroom has seen better, brighter days then why not liven things up a bit? Use spray paint on your soap dish, dispenser and toothbrush holder to transform them with whatever style and colour suits your taste.

Find out how: How to spray paint your bathroom essentials

Make a pretty (and useful!) wall hanging

This is a great project to get into if you love a bit of sewing, along with cutting and sticking. This pretty wall hanging can be used in your kitchen perhaps, to hold anything from boxes of tea bags to utensils and the best part is, you can decorate it with whatever pattern you like!

Find out how: How to make your own wall hanging

Give your storage baskets a spring update

These are a great way to liven up your bedroom or living room, while keeping clothes and other items neatly tucked away. Using chalk paint, you can create whatever shapes you like on your baskets and it’s not just these new ones you have to use! You can upcycle the baskets you already have with this jazzy, new technique.

Find out how: How to paint your own storage baskets

Make a cosy pom-pom blanket

Liven up your living room throws with these pom-poms, adding a touch of flare and uniqueness to even the most basic of blankets. And because you’re not making the blanket from scratch too (that would be difficult!), this one of the easiest craft projects for beginners on our list.

If you’ve got a few old t-shirts lying around as well, you can repurpose them into pom-poms.

Find out how: How to make a pom pom blanket

Sew some new cushion covers

Bored of the same old cushion covers? Make your own! With this video from Women’s Weekly, our sister site, we’ve created the easiest set of instructions to utilise your fabric and turn it into fun covers for your throw cushions.

Find out how: How to make your own cushion covers

Make your own marquee letters

You’re sure to have seen these in interior shops recently. Bespoke marquee lettering come back into style in a big way over the last couple of years and they’re is now being sold at high prices. But you can so easily make your own!

Find out how: How to make your own DIY marquee letters

Crochet your way to some stunning new interiors

If you’re looking to give a sofa or a bigger item of furniture a makeover, why not create a crochet throw to go over it? Using this super-easy instruction guide you can learn how to crochet, the skill that’s quickly come back into vogue this year.

Find out how: How to crochet your own home accessories

Dip dye your linens

If your linens, like napkins, table cloths or even bedsheets are in perfectly good condition but need a bit of an update then why not dip dye them? Using your favourite pastel colours, you can easily give fabrics a lift and inject some creativity into your day – with minimal mess.

Find out how: How to create your own colourful dip dye napkins

Transform your home with chalk paint

Whether it’s giving a new lease of life to worn-out kitchen cupboards or decorating your back-garden shed, there’s lots you can do with chalk paint. It’s eco-friendly and non-toxic so even the kids can get involved from the very start – just maybe pick a colour that you don’t mind seeing for a while!

Check out the full range of Frenchic chalk paints online, here.

