How to attract bees and butterflies into your garden

Easy ways you and your kids can encourage bees and butterflies into your garden.

Planting colourful, nectar-rich flowers is the best way to attract insects that will pollinate plants and help your garden grow. The sugar-rich nectar is a valuable source of nutrients for bees and butterflies, so they’ll immediately be attracted to your garden if they spot these types of plants – so, create a tasty nectar bar to feed and shelter them. You can do this in a bed or border, or simply a window box or container.

Not only are pollinators essential for our ecosystem and the success of our crops, but it’s a pleasure to watch insects and birds in the garden.

Plus, you’ll have a colourful, aromatic display that brims with life.

Herbs that attract bees and insects

Include herbs in your nectar bar, for an aromatic boost and a chance to harvest fresh produce for your kitchen.

Nectar-rich lavender, rosemary and thyme will stimulate your senses with their strong fragrances. They also promote bee health, as they contain chemicals that can combat pests and viruses in the hive.

For aromatic plants that have masses of vibrant flowers, try sage and the gorgeous bee magnet, bergamot. Both these herbs make good tea infusions.

Fennel will add height and interest, while also encouraging hoverflies. The seeds will be a good source of food for birds later in the year.

Best flowers for nectar for bees

Pollinators need nectar-rich, insect-friendly blooms. Simple flowers with easy access are ideal. Try cosmos, poppies and single dahlias, which are easily grown from seed. Butterflies love dahlias!

They also love native-flowering plants, such as heathers, thistles and hardy geraniums.

Purple is the colour bees see the clearest, so try the dramatic Verbena bonariensis, classy alliums and stately agapanthus.

Include tubular flowers, such as foxgloves, penstemons and snapdragons, for the long-tongued bumblebees.

Best plants for bees and butterflies

Upgrade your buffet to a feast with a towering buddleia – it’s easy to grow, with masses of purple flowers, adored by bees and butterflies.

If you live in a mild part of the country, try Echium pininana. A member of the borage family, this large and impressive plant has panicles four metres long with funnel-shaped blue flowers. Children will love watching the comings and goings as bees buzz and buttterflies flutter around this plant.

How to make your garden bee-friendly