Looking for great ideas to keep the kids happy? These are some of the best family days out in Yorkshire.

The best family days out in Yorkshire for seeing animals

1 Yorkshire Wildlife Park



Children will love getting up close to a whole host of exotic animals in this fabulous park near Doncaster. As they walk around the park, they’ll meet lions, polar bears, tigers, giraffes, meerkats, zebras and more, with the chance to learn a thing or two at one of the many talks that take place throughout the day. Not only can you spend the day at the park, but there are also camping facilities as well, so you can stretch out the fun and make your experinece last even longer.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, DN4 6TB

2. Cannon Hall Farm

This award-winning farm near Barnsley will thrill kids and their adults. As well as adorable farm animals, there’s a reptile house and play areas. Watch milking demonstrations, sheep and ferret races and don’t miss out on a tractor ride. The farm was recently featured on the Channel 5 series, This Week on the Farm – and they have some great social media accounts, so you can keep up to date with your favourite animals.

Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire

3. Harewood House

Set in stunning gardens near Leeds, children will love the Harewood House Farm Experience where they can meet pot-bellied pigs, pygmy goats and friendsly alpacas. The amazing Bird Garden has adorable Humboldt penguins, colourful parrots, flamingos, and one of the world’s largest owl species. Don’t miss the cute little Zebra finches and the critically endangered Bali Starling.

Harewood House, near Leeds, West Yorkshire

4. York Bird of Prey Centre

Located 12 miles north of York, the centre is home to over 80 birds, including kookaburras and eagles. It holds two flying displays every day. Plus, there are also Hawk Walks and Owl Experiences, where staff encourage and help visitors to handle and even fly these beautiful creatures.

York Bird of Prey Centre, York, North Yorkshire

5. Flamingo Land

You get two for the price of one at Flamingo Land as it’s both a theme park and a zoo! You can take on Mumbo Jumbo’s 112° vertical drop, have a splashing time on the Lost River Ride and even Meet a Creature as the Chief Education Officer brings out a host of creepy crawlies, snakes and frogs for kids to see up close. They even have their own private, self-contained Holiday Village in case you want to make a holiday of it. One of their luxury lodges is bound to tickle your fancy!

Flamingo Land, Kirby, North Yorkshire

6. Another World Adventure Centre

Your little adventurers can get involved in a whole host of activities at Another World Adventure Centre in Ogden, Halifax. Hidden within its own forest, Another World offers you an adventure vortex and with so many different activities on offer here, you simply cannot run out of things to do.There’s everything from archery and paintballing to den building, grass sledging and bumper balls. Due to the current situation with coronavirus, they are open for bookings only so be sure to book in advance.

Another World Adventure Centre, Halifax, West Yorkshire

7. Lightwater Valley

Thrill-seekers will love this funpacked family adventure park, with more than 30 rides and attractions. The Wild River Rapids is heaps of fun and there’s an express train ride around the park, plus mini sand diggers and an adventure playground. While visitors are welcomed back to the Park this summer, a few rides will remain closed, including the Ultimate, Raptor Attack and Apollo ride. The indoor play areas will also be closed at this time.

Lightwater Valley, North Stainley, North Yorkshire

8. Go Ape, Dalby Forest

Treetop adventure is what this is all about so you’ll need a head for heights as you navigate tricky crossings, wobbly bridges and shriek-inducing zip wires. Not only does Go Ape give you that sense of adventure, it also gives you great views of the Great Yorkshire Forest and the Vale of Pickering. For those who’d rather stick to the forest floor, forest segways are available to hire too.

Go Ape, North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire

9. Jorvik Dig

Tucked away beneath the streets of York, Jorvik Dig is a great experience for budding archaeologists. It has four replica indoor excavation pits where kids can grab a trowel and dig for themselves – discovering a host of Roman, Viking, Medieval and Victorian treasures which are based on real artefacts. Your experience will also include a talk from an archaeologist. DIG is a great experience for ages 5-12. While there’s usually a fun play area for under 5s, due to the current circumstances, this area is temporarily closed. All visits must be pre-booked.

Jorvik Dig, York, North Yorkshire

10. The Forbidden Corner

Tucked away in the Yorkshire Dales, is a magical and mysterious place that will delight all the family. The It’s a unique labyrinth of tunnels, chambers (make sure you’re wearing your waterproofs), follies and surprises created within a four acre garden in the heart of Tupgill Park. Discover the temple of the underworld, strange statues and a magical tower with decisions to make around every corner. Watch out for the shocks and tricks along the way as this is a day out with a difference. Pre-booking is essential.

The Forbidden Corner, Leyburn, North Yorkshire

11. Mother Shipton’s Cave

This spooky visitor attraction near Knaresborough has been open since… drum roll… 1630! With a mysterious cave where the famous prophetess was born, a wishing well, pixie village, woodland walks and an adventure park, it’s bound to create a little spike of adrenaline! And the setting alongside the River Nidd, next to the Petrifying Well, England’s oldest visitor attraction, is beautiful. Dogs are welcome in all areas of the Mother Shipton’s park, apart from the adventure playground, so you can bring your four-legged friend too. Due to the current situation, visitors must book online and arrive by car.

Mother Shipton’s Cave, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

12. Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour

A trip to this 1950s-style ice cream parlour and diner near Bolton Abbey and Skipton is a must! Looking like the set of Grease, the selection of ice cream on offer is truly exceptional. And while the adults indulge in a Black Cherry Chocolate Bomb Sundae, the kids can run wild in the outdoor play areas. The recently expanded area is now limited entry, open to pre-booked diners only. While some things have changed, the brilliance of the play hasn’t, there’s all manner of super-cute wooden play structures, just begging to be clambered over (aimed at 9yrs and under).

Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour, Skipton, North Yorkshire

13. Yummy Yorkshire

This ice cream at this popular restaurant and ice cream parlour has zero food miles. Why? Because the milk literally comes from the farm next door! Based in Denby Dale, Yummy Yorkshire’s speciality is unusual flavours like liquorice or beetroot, though traditionalists are catered for, too, with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate firmly on the menu! It’s definitely worth the trip.

Yummy Yorkshire, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

