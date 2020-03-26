We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Science never has to be boring, and now school's out - try these fun science experiments for kids to keep their brains engaged and the fun flowing.

These fun science experiments for kids to try at home won’t just be a way to keep them occupied and away from the television, but they will also help your kids learn all about some basic principles of science.

Whether you want to get your kids outside in the garden with experiments that burst with colour, or are looking for things to do with kids inside on a rainy day, these experiments don’t make too much mess and we’ve got all the ideas you’ll need!

Some of these kid-friendly science experiments to try at home even just require ingredients that you’ll already have in the kitchen cupboard like milk or washing up liquid.

With school closures meaning many parents are trying homeschooling for the first time at the moment, there’s almost no better time to try out these fun science experiments with the kids.

Check out these easy science experiments and keep your kids entertained for hours…

Fun science experiments for kids

Colour changing milk

This is a great way to teach children about colour mixing. You just need milk, food colouring and a squirt of washing up liquid. Use a cotton bud to swirl the colours and then enjoy the magic as the colours mix together.

Try it: Colour changing milk experiment

Elephant’s toothpaste

This super fun experiment does require an ingredient that you might not have in your cupboard. But it’s so easy to get, and your kids will be laughing about the results of this experiment for days to come! Warning: You might want to try this one outside.

Try it: Elephant’s toothpaste by TheDadLab

Make your own play dough

Making your own play dough is one of the simplest science experiments out there. It’s all about chemical reactions! The ingredients come together create a mixture, where they’re physically combined but no reaction has happened. When the water and food colouring are added though, the mix forms a solution. Then the solution is heaped together and kneaded, which then forms a whole new substance because chemical reactions have taken place. How exciting!

Try it: Our best play dough recipe

Create your very own rainbow



Not only does this rainbow jar make a great addition to your home, but it also teaches children about density as the heavier layers fall to the bottom, creating the rainbow effect.

Try it: Rainbow jars experiment by Playdough to Plato

Bounce an egg

Pickle an egg in vinegar for several days and you’ll be left with a transparent bouncy egg. Don’t bounce it on your best carpet though, just in case it doesn’t work…

Try it: Make a bouncy egg by The Chocolate Muffin Tree

Grow your own crystals

This science project shows how crystals are formed, and the end results taste pretty good as well. While they’re easy to make, they do require a bit of patience – just keep reminding your kids that it will be worth it in the end!

Try it: Grow your own crystals by Hapiness Is Homemade

Create giant gummy bears

Teach kids about osmosis with this super simple experiment. Drop some gummy bears in water and wait for them to grow.

Try it: Giant gummy bears by Mama Smiles

Make water go for a walk

This impressive looking experiment is very easy to set up – you just need some jars, food colouring and kitchen roll. It helps explain capillary action – how water ‘climbs’ up to the top of plants and trees from their roots – in a totally visual way that most kids will get.

Try it: Walk on water by Coffee Cups and Crayons

Make your own slime

The ultimate fun experiment, demonstrating what happens when different chemical compounds react together – and also providing plenty of enjoyment after it’s made.

All you need is PVA glue and some laundry detergent – Aldi’s Almat Laundry Gel is apparently the best one to use.

Try it: How to make slime by Fun At Home With Kids

Play with dip-dye

Dip-dying fabric is a great way to learn all about molecules and bones, as the dye bonds with the cotton on your fabric and actually becomes – or “bonds with” – the material. It will also teach your little one exactly why getting permanent pen marks out of ANYTHING is so difficult.

Try it: How to dip dye fabric

These fun science experiments for kids are amazing! But just to be safe, keep a responsible adult on hand to make sure that all these experiments are done safely.

