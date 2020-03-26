Crafting with kids: outdoor activities that they will love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take a look through these garden crafting ideas for some family fun that will get your kids off the computer and out into the fresh air, without costing you an arm and a leg

We want to help you make the most of the sunshine as soon as it comes out again, so here are our garden crafting ideas, which’ll help you and the kids get creative and spend as much time outdoors as possible this Spring.

Even the smallest garden is the perfect place to spend time together as a family, so read on for some great creative garden crafts that will keep your kids entertained without having to spend a fortune.

From turning your outside area into a sandcastle haven, to growing your very own vegetable patch and building a secret den, we have a plethora of outdoor crafting ideas that will keep your kid’s little head out of their devices all Spring and summertime long.

The best part is, all of these activities can be done both with you, so they provide the ultimate parent-child bonding experience.

Being able to connect with nature is so important for personal development, so by taking the time to endorse the fun of the outdoors to your child now, you are massively increasing their chances of living a healthy and active life as time goes on.

And there’s no denying the therapeutic properties of crafting activities, as tasks such as painting provide an outlet from the daily stresses of life – which can be beneficial for both you and your child!

So take advantage of the good weather now that it’s finally come back to us – take every opportunity to feel that warm sun on your skin and absorb some sweet vitamin C, whilst also being able to bond with your family members.

And, hey, we’ve done all the work for you by rounding up the best activities – all you need to do is take a scroll through them and pick your favourite!