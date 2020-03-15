We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Protect your specs or style up your sunnies with these colourful cases to make yourself

A great project for a beginner sewer, this simple glasses case is easy to make and sew. Why not make a couple to suit your different handbags and outfits? Or they make a perfect gift for a stylish friend. We have two different versions you can choose to make, a snappable closure made with an old metal tape measure or a popper snap fastening which is even quicker to make.

How to make a snappable sun glasses case

To make this snappable sunglasses case you will need:

9 x 32cm of fusible interfacing

12 x 32cm of cotton outer fabric

12 x 42cm of cotton lining fabric

Two 7.5cm pieces of 2cm-wide metal tape measure

Masking tape

Matching thread

Note: Always use 1cm seam allowances and put right sides facing, unless otherwise stated

Instructions:

1. Centre the fusible interfacing to the wrong side of the outer fabric and fuse together following the maker’s instructions.

2. Fold the two short ends of the lining fabric under by 2cm and press. Position the outer piece on top with wrong sides together and repeat the fold on the lining fabric by 2.5cm, so it folds over the short ends of the outer fabric. Pin and topstitch along the edge of the folded fabric to secure.

3. Fold the case in half with the outer fabric right sides together and pin down each side. Sew down one side only.

4. Cover the tape measure ends with the masking tape. Slip the tape pieces into the casings at the top with the numbered side facing the lining. Sew the remaining side, turn right sides out and press.

How to make a snap fastening glasses case

To make this snap fastening sunglasses case you will need:

18 x 21cm patterned outer fabric

21 x 21cm patterned lining fabric

18 x 18cm lightweight fusible interfacing

Matching sewing thread

Prym piercing and snap tool

Colourful snap fastening

Stockists: Prym piercing and snap tool, £12.99, Coloured press fasterners, £3.09 for 30, Minervacrafts.com

Instructions:

1. Fuse the interfacing the centre of the reverse of the lining fabric following the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. Take the outer and lining fabric and pin together along a matching edge with right sides together. Sew together with a 5mm seam allowance.

3. Open out the fabric and press the seam towards the lining.

4. Fold the case in half lengthways with right sides facing and press. Pin the raw edges together and sew all the way around with a 5mm seam allowance, making sure to leave a small gap for turning through along the lining.

5. Turn the case right sides out and press. Turn the edges of the opening under by 5mm and topstitch closed.

6. Push the lining down inside the outer fabric until you have a 1.5cm cuff of contrasting fabric at the top.

7. Using the piercing and snap tool, add a snap fastening in the centre of the contrast cuff to keep the case closed.

Tip: Add a thicker batting to the lining for an even safer solution to storing your specs