We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Double, double, toil and trouble! Halloween is nearly here and with it the opportunity to be really creative with some fun and scary craft activities.

If you’re having a party, get the kids help you make the decorations – it’s much more fun (and cheaper!) than going to the shops to buy some and they’ll be totally unique. From spooky ghosts with smoky trails to flickering pumpkin lanterns and witches’ hats to gory eyeballs, we’ve got plenty of ideas and step-by-step guides to make your Halloween go with a terrifying BANG.

We’ve also got some great recommendations for Halloween music and age-appropriate films, so you can make a weekend of your spooky celebrations and get cosy at home with the family. Let us know if you try any of these!

When is Halloween 2020?

This year, Halloween takes place on Saturday 31st October. Since it falls on a weekend, there’s plenty of time to get crafty and make decorations with the family! We’ve got some great, easy craft ideas that’s sure to make your home spooky in time for celebrations. From plant pot spiders to a pumpkin bag, there’s lots to try out.

Easy Halloween crafts for kids





Spiders don’t have to be scary! These cute plant pot versions can be given their own personalities with different facial expressions. Such a quick and easy craft!

You don’t need to buy your Halloween masks when making your own is this easy! Just pick up some paper plates and let your imagination run wild!

Make a whole family of earbud skeletons with a pile of scary bones. And is that blood splattered about the place?

Get your little monsters to make these – there’s no messy pumpkin to carve, just paint, sticky tape, jam jars and toilet roll and a spooky flickering light to welcome your trick or treaters.

If you’re short of cash this Halloween but want to make some fun decorations, these ghastly ghouls can be found in the park! All you need are some dried leaves, white paint and a black marker pen. Oh and a wicked imagination…

Are you being watched? Send a chill down your guests’ spines with bloodshot eyeballs following their every move.

Catch something out of the corner of your

eye, but when you look there’s nothing there? Well Harry our Halloween ghost might not be able to disappear, but he’ll certainly give you the spooks. BOO!

A house that’s crawling with spiders? Ewwwwwwww. Hang on, though – they’re edible. Edible spiders. Ewwwwwwww.

Watch out for the vampire bat flapping around your head! He’s come to steal your blood for his dinner. Don’t be scared, though. This little fella is made out of a sock!

What a wicked old witch our Wanda is. Perhaps we should’ve called her Spoona, as that’s what she’s made out of, but that’s not quite as Halloweeny, is it?

What are your kids going to be collecting all their treats in? This pumpkin won’t be the only one smiling if you help them make their very own Halloween pumpkin bag.

Everyone has a coat hanger at home so turn one of yours into a brilliant Halloween mobile – perfect for a child’s bedroom or outdoor decoration.

Get really creative with face paints this Halloween! Whether you want to perfect Frankenstein’s scars or need help with Vampire’s fangs, check out our brilliant step-by-step guides.

Halloween music for kids

When you’re getting crafty, you might want to put on some spooky music to get into the Halloween spirit! Thankfully there’s loads of playlists to choose from like Kids Halloween Party, Kids Halloween Songs, and Halloween Hits for Kids.

These playlists include iconic songs like the Addams family theme, Monster Mash, and Thriller, and they’re sure to get everyone excited for the upcoming celebrations.

Halloween films for kids

While many Halloween themed films are certainly not kid-friendly, there’s also plenty of spooky titles you can enjoy as a family. From animated classics to live-action fun, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into this Halloween weekend.

Here’s a few titles that we recommend…

This animated short film is great for ages 3 and up, and is adapted from the children’s book by Julia Donaldson. It stars a witch but she’s not scary at all, she’s actually very kind and there’s plenty of room for lots of animals on her broom! It’s a lovely film to watch with little ones this Halloween.

Suitable for older children, around 7 and up, this is a kid-friendly take on the iconic Dracula story. In this version, the vampire (voiced by Adam Sandler) operates a high-end resort away from the human world. If your kids like this one, there’s also two sequels to enjoy too.

A kid-friendly take on the haunted house film, Monster House follows three teens as they discover their neighbour’s house is actually a living, breathing monster! Plenty of spooky animated fun for the whole family, though it’s a PG so adult discretion is advised.

This classic Eddie Murphy film follows realtor workaholic Jim Evers and his wife and business partner Sara who get a call late one night from mansion owner Edward Gracey, who is looking to sell his property. But as you can probably guess, this mansion has some very spooky secrets!