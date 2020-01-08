Salt dough is a wonderful thing that can be used to make kids arts, crafts and ornaments. Whether you're creating seasonal fun gifts and crafts, or DIY keepsakes and to engage the kids - it's a fun alternative to clay that can keep their creativity levels up all year round.

If you get your salt dough recipe perfect, you can use salt dough as an ornament, bowl or thread ribbon through for a hanging decoration.

It’s so versatile and makes an excellent model-making tool, you can add any colour you like and if you add spices to the ingredients, when the salt dough dries hard in the oven, it smells amazing when displayed for a long time afterwards.

Cheap cheerful and simple to make, salt dough only requires a few ingredients and it’s super easy to prepare and make.

Salt dough recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup plain flour

1 cup salt

1 cup warm water

Food colouring

Shaped cookie cutters (optional)

Glaze/paint

Don’t use cups? No worries go to our handy cups to grams converter

Method

1. Pre heat the oven to 140 C Add a few drops of your chosen colouring to the warm water.

2. Place the flour and salt in a bowl then pour in the, now colourful water in small amounts, 3. mixing as you go. It should turn into a slightly sticky dough, but not so sticky that it comes off on your fingers. If this happens you need to add some more flour to balance it out.

4. Once you have made the salt dough, roll out to a 1cm thickness – then cut any shape you like – either freehand or with shaped cookie cutters.

5. Next, lay the finished creations out on a baking sheet and pop in the oven on a low temperature, for around 3 hours.

6. Once cool they can be covered in mode lodge, glaze, painted or simply left as they are.

How to use your salt dough

1. Make an imprint

Memories fade, but always remember your tots tiny feet with a salt dough imprint – easy to do and so pretty!

2. Christmas ornaments

Bring a little personalisation to your Christmas tree with these pretty and hanging stars.

3. Glitter salt dough

Now you can put glitter in your salt dough because, well why not… Kids love glitter, right?

4. Jewellery bowls

Get the kids to make something practical that mum can use! A pretty little dressing table reminder of your little ones’ creativity.