Little ones will love making this shirt card to give to their dad on Father’s Day.

For this Father’s Day, make dad a special card with this easy step-by-step tutorial. With a little help, kids will love to make a personalised version in dad’s favourite colours.

Some simple folds, turns a sheet of paper into an impressive card to give Dad on June 21 this year. Shaped into a shirt, a couple of buttons complete the look.

For an even smarter style, why not add a piece of Farfalle pasta to look like a bow tie. Don’t have any buttons? Replace them with a tie cut out from a piece of colourful paper.

Let kids add their own stamp by painting a pattern onto the front and back of the card. Try polka dots and checks for a traditional shirt, or wavy lines if Dad has a groovier style.

Fill your card with a loving message for Dad, remembering to wish him a happy Father’s Day inside.

How to make a Father’s Day card

You will need:

A4 piece of colour card

Scissors

Glue stick

PVA

Three buttons

Farfalle pasta (optional)

Felt tip pens

How to make a Father’s Day card

1. Fold the sheet of A4 paper in half and cut along the crease. Fold the piece of paper in half again to form the card.

2. Use a pair of scissors to cut into the top 2cm of the card by 3cm on each side.

4. Open out the card and trim away the top 2cm of the card back.

5. Fold the two flaps at the top of the card back on themselves to form a collar shape. Use a glue stick to stick the collar down.

6. Apply PVA to the back of three buttons and glue down the centre front of the card. Allow to dry completely.

7. Open the card and fill with a message for dad.

And then all you need to do is give your colourful Father’s Day card to your Dad! We’re sure he’ll love it.