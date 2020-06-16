We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Put your leftover Sunday papers to good use and let your kids' imagination run wild with this stunning and simple guide on how to make a paper boat.

This paper boat is so easy and cheap to make and is perfect for a bedroom centre piece, or smaller versions make for great party place settings. Make your room come alive with these stunning paper ships.

Personalise or decorate your paper boats with flags – you can even paint them in your favourite bright, striking colours.

Follow our step-by-step how to picture guide to fold your newspaper into a paper boat. A couple of simple wallpaper and washi tape additions transform a simple origami technique into a paper boat you’d proudly display in your home. It’ll keep the little ones entertained for a couple of hours too.

To make a paper boat:

Broadsheet newspaper

Wallpaper scraps

Bamboo skewers

Strong glue

String

Spot and stripe washi tapes

Instructions to make a paper boat:

1. Cut a sheet of newspaper down to approximately 35x45cm.

2. Fold the newspaper sheet in half (top to bottom). Then fold from side to side, to create a crease, and unfold.

3. Next, fold the top left tip downwards, so it touches the middle crease. Do the same with the top right tip.

4. Fold the bottom flap upwards, flip it over and fold the other bottom flap upwards. Insert your thumbs into the middle and pull outward. Press flat to create a square.

5. With the point of the open side facing toward you, lift one bottom flap and make it touch the opposite tip. Turn over and repeat – you should have a triangle.



6. Hold the two top tips and pull outwards to create a boat.

7. Cut two small rectangular pieces of wallpaper. Push a skewer through each piece to create a sail, then poke it down through the top of the boat and glue to secure.

8. Cut another skewer in half. Glue one half to each end of the boat. Stick strips of craft tape along a 50cm piece of string at intervals. Snip the tape into triangle. Sail away!