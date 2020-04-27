We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Display this rainbow sun catcher in your window and reflect beams of light for all your neighbours to see.

Kids will love creating their own rainbow sun catcher using black card and tissue paper. Watch as the sun shines through the coloured paper and transforms the sun catcher into a stain-glass window, filling the room with a rainbow.

How to make a rainbow sun catcher

It’s a simple project that can be adapted to any shape your child chooses, like a star or a fish with scales. Let your child’s imagination run wild with ideas for what shapes they could turn into a sun catcher next.

You will need:

Pencil

Black card

Scissors

Pritt stick

Rainbow coloured tissue paper

Ribbon

Washi tape

How to make a rainbow sun catcher:

1. Draw a rainbow shape onto the black card. We’ve used an A4 sheet of black card for our rainbow sun catcher, but the bigger the card, the more colours you can fit onto your design.

2. Carefully cut out the rainbow shape. Draw on lines following the shape of the rainbow arch and cut along these too. Cut along the bottom of every other cutting line to create the windows for the tissue paper.

We can only fit four windows onto ours but aim for seven to complete the full colour spectrum of a rainbow.

3. Tear the tissue paper into small pieces. Apply glue to the black card and stick the small pieces of tissue paper on top. To create a rainbow, start with red on the outside and then orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

Continue gluing the coloured tissue paper onto each window section and allow to dry.

4. Cut a piece of ribbon to about 30cm and fold in half. Use some washi tape to attach the ribbon to the reverse to the rainbow sun catcher and form a hanging loop.

5. Hang up in your window for all your neighbours to see. Secure in place with another piece of washi tape or hang on a latch.