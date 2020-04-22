We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make your little ones' wishes come true with this craft to make their own magical rainbow wands. Just add a sprinkle of glitter to get the magic working.

Complete your kid’s wizard or fairy dress-up games with this enchanting rainbow wand. It’s easy to make, so get the little ones involved in this craft project that requires only some card, rainbow ribbons, glue and a stick or paper straw.

We’ve designed our spellbinding wand with a glittery star but you could create yours with a simple white card cutout of a cloud, or any other magical shape of your child’s choice.

This is just one of the magical rainbow crafts that we have. If you like this one, you’ll love this craft to make your own rainbow streamers using just toilet paper tubes.

How to make a rainbow wand:

Why not match your child’s costume to the colour of the ribbons? Turn our rainbow wand into a deep-blue sea trident for a Poseidon wannabe or make it green for a tot that loves Tinkerbell.

You will need:

Glitter card

Pencil

Scissors

Glue

Rainbow ribbons

Dowel stick or paper straw

Pegs

1. Begin by drawing two star shapes on the reverse of the glitter card and cut out. If you’re struggling to draw the star shape, draw around a star cookie cutter or print out a star shape from Google images as a template.

2. Cut the rainbow ribbon into 30 cm lengths. For our rainbow wands, we’ve uses ribbon in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple colours. But you can use any ribbon colours that you have in your craft stash.

If you don’t have ribbon, try creating your rainbow wand with yarn or thin strips of tissue paper.

3. Glue the ribbon pieces onto the reverse of one of the star cutouts. Glue a 30cm piece of wooden dowel (this should be sanded by parents first to make sure there’s no risk of getting splinters) or a paper straw to the middle the star cutout and on top of the ribbon.

4. Glue the other star onto the back of the rainbow wand and hold in place with pegs until completely dry.