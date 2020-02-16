We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking to give your storage a bit of a facelift, why not try this super simple idea? Here's how to make a set of fabric storage baskets.



We’ve created our storage baskets with a whimsical floral fabric, but why not try a bold geometric print in monochrome or go crazy for colour with bright solid shades. Either way, banish bland and boring boxes in favour of something fun to clear the clutter in your home.

To make these storage baskets you will need:

Five Tilda fabric fat quarters

Firm iron-on interlining, £4 per m, Lady Sew and Sew

Bias binding maker

Matching thread

Sewing machine

Scissors

Ruler

Iron

How to make these storage baskets: