Update an old candle holder with this simple patterned terrazzo effect

Making an on-trend terrazzo candle holder is so simple with this easy modelling-clay method. All you need is a little imagination when rolling out your clay into a pattern that mimics traditional terrazzo.

Plus, this is a great way to upcycle an old candle holder that might otherwise have been thrown away. Give your garbage a new lease of life with this quick and simple technique.

You will need:

An old candle holder

Fimo soft modelling clay in White, Cognac, Chocolate, Grey and Sahara

Baking parchment

Cutting mat

Rolling pin

Craft knife

Baking tray

Candle

How to make a terrazzo candle holder:

1. Make sure the old candle holder is completely clean and free from any leftover wax. Wash with hot, soapy water and dry well.

2. Sandwich the white modelling clay between two pieces of baking parchment. Position on the cutting mat to protect your surfaces and roll out the clay into a rectangular shape.

3. Keep rolling out the clay until you have a 4mm-thick rectangle. Remove the top layer of baking parchment. Tear small pieces from the other coloured clays and scatter these on top of the white rectangle in a random pattern.

4. Replace the parchment and continue to roll out the clay until it is 3mm thick and the coloured clays are embedded into the white clay in a terrazzo pattern.

5. Remove the parchment and wrap the clay around the candle holder. Trim the edges with the craft knife.

6. Put the covered candle holder on a parchment-lined baking tray and bake in a preheated oven, following the manufacturer’s instructions for the clay.

7. Once baked, allow to cool completely before putting the candle inside the candle holder.