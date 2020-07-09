We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Relax into a bath filled with lavender essential oils by adding a homemade bath bomb

For your next relaxing bath, be sure to make one of these essential oil scented bath bombs. If you’re not a fan of the lavender fragrance that we’ve used, why not try bergamot or rose geranium for an alternative fragrance?

Once you’ve made a couple of bath bombs, create a whole batch and fill a Kilner jar with a few to keep in your bathroom for your next relaxing soak in the tub or gift to your friends.

We’ve got plenty of other ideas to help you relax too, listen to a calming soundtrack or do some destress exercises.

You will need:

Time to make: 2 hours plus drying time

Various sizes of bath bomb moulds

70g citric acid

140g sodium bicarbonate

Lavender essential oil

1tbsp almond oil

Dried lavender

Dried rose petals

Protective gloves

Weighing scales

Large bowl

Sieve

Spoon or whisk

Measuring spoon

For craft supplies, check out Wilko

How to make bath bombs:

1. Weigh out the citric acid and sodium bicarbonate, then sieve into a large mixing bowl. Mix the dry ingredients together with a gloved hand or whisk.

2. Add 10 drops of lavender essential oil followed by the almond oil to the dry mixture. Combine the ingredients.

3. If you want to create floral bath bombs, now’s the time to add a couple of tablespoons of dried lavender. Stir continuously to make sure the lavender is distributed evenly.

4. Using your hand to feel the consistency, continue to mix. It should easily clump together when some mixture is squeezed in your hand. If it’s a bit dry, add a small amount of oil, a little at a time.

5. Place some dried rose petals in the top of one of the bath bomb moulds.

6. Fill one half of a mould with the mixture, making sure to heap extra on top. Do the same with another half.

7. Press the two halves together and squeeze to compact the mixture into a bath bomb shape.

8. Using a metal spoon, tap on the outside of one of the halves to help release the bath bomb. Twist and lift the mould half to reveal. Leave the bath bomb like this to dry for at least 24 hours before releasing the other half.