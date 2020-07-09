Trending:

How to make bath bombs

    • Relax into a bath filled with lavender essential oils by adding a homemade bath bomb

    For your next relaxing bath, be sure to make one of these essential oil scented bath bombs. If you’re not a fan of the lavender fragrance that we’ve used, why not try bergamot or rose geranium for an alternative fragrance?

    Once you’ve made a couple of bath bombs, create a whole batch and fill a Kilner jar with a few to keep in your bathroom for your next relaxing soak in the tub or gift to your friends.

    You will need:

    Time to make: 2 hours plus drying time

    • Various sizes of bath bomb moulds
    • 70g citric acid
    • 140g sodium bicarbonate
    • Lavender essential oil
    • 1tbsp almond oil
    • Dried lavender
    • Dried rose petals
    • Protective gloves
    • Weighing scales
    • Large bowl
    • Sieve
    • Spoon or whisk
    • Measuring spoon

    How to make bath bombs:

    1. Weigh out the citric acid and sodium bicarbonate, then sieve into a large mixing bowl. Mix the dry ingredients together with a gloved hand or whisk.

    Weigh out the bath bomb ingredients

    2. Add 10 drops of lavender essential oil followed by the almond oil to the dry mixture. Combine the ingredients.

    Whisk in the essential oils

    3. If you want to create floral bath bombs, now’s the time to add a couple of tablespoons of dried lavender. Stir continuously to make sure the lavender is distributed evenly.

    Add some dried lavender to the bath bomb mixture

    4. Using your hand to feel the consistency, continue to mix. It should easily clump together when some mixture is squeezed in your hand. If it’s a bit dry, add a small amount of oil, a little at a time.

    Mix the ingredients together with your gloved hands

    5. Place some dried rose petals in the top of one of the bath bomb moulds.

    Line the bath bomb moulds with dried roses

    6. Fill one half of a mould with the mixture, making sure to heap extra on top. Do the same with another half.

    Spoon the mixture into the moulds

    7. Press the two halves together and squeeze to compact the mixture into a bath bomb shape.

    Push the bath bomb moulds together

    8. Using a metal spoon, tap on the outside of one of the halves to help release the bath bomb. Twist and lift the mould half to reveal. Leave the bath bomb like this to dry for at least 24 hours before releasing the other half.

    Tap the mould to remove the bath bomb