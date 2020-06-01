How to make a chatterbox (also known as a fortune teller)

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This guide to making a chatterbox (also known as a fortune teller) is so simple! With just need a piece of paper, this project provides endless fun and games for the kids

A playground favourite, this classic paper game is easy to create at home with children. Be as creative as you like with your favourite colours and imaginative fortunes to predict for one another.

If you want to have more fun, why not fill your fortune teller / chatterbox with funny activities or exciting adventures? We’ve got some animal themed suggestions for you in our tutorial to try.

To make a chatterbox / fortune teller you will need:

A4 piece of paper

Colouring pens or pencils

Scissors

How to make a chatterbox / fortune teller

1. Take an A4 piece of paper and fold one corner across to form a triangle. Press down to crease the edge.

2. Cut off the excess rectangle at the end with a pair of scissors.

3. Open out the triangle and fold the opposite corners together. Press along the edge to form a crease.

4. Open out again and, this time, fold each point of the square into the centre. Continue until you have a square.

5. Turn the square over and fold the square points into the centre again. Press the edges down to crease.

6. Now fold the fortune teller in half. Open out and fold in half along the opposite crease.

7. Slip your thumbs and forefingers under the corner flaps. Your fortune teller is now ready for some decoration.

8. Using some felt tip pens or coloured pencils, colour in the four outer squares.

9. Flip the square over and fill the triangles with numbers 1-8.

10. Lift the triangle flaps and write down fun dares, games or fortunes underneath.

We’ve chosen some animal themed activities like: moo like a cow, hop like a rabbit, woof like a dog, skip like a kangaroo, sing like a bird, swim like a fish, meow like a cat, crawl like a crab. Or, you could add some fun predictions – let your imagination go wild!

11. Fold the fortune teller or chatterbox back up and you’re ready to play.