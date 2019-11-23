Craft editor Esme Cleo explains how to make these stunning Christmas candle displays and holders, with twine, beads, glitter and some pine cones.

Transform your Christmas table with one of this twinkling candle centrepieces, or dot them around your home for a festive feel in every corner.

Buy fragranced candles too, to fill your home with Christmas scents as they burn.

Remember, never leave a lit candle unattended.

To make a twine-tied candle holder you will need:

Three glass candle holders

Three candles

Twine

Pearl bead garlands

Scissors

Hot glue gun

How to make twine-tied candle holder:

1. Wash the glass candle holders with warm soapy water to remove any dust or sticky labels. Allow to dry completely.

2. For the design in the centre, wrap a length of twine around the middle of the candle holder about 15 times. Secure the twine at the back by knotting the ends. Trim off the excess and use a hot glue gun to dab a little glue on the knot to reinforce it. Over the top of the twine, wrap some ivory and silver pearl bead garlands. Tie at the back and glue to secure. Add the candle to the holder, and finish by trimming some beads from the garland and positioning around the base.

3. For the design on the left, wrap twine five times around the candle holder, about three-quarters of the way up, and repeat with a small space in between the two sections. Fill the gap with some silver and ivory pearl bead garlands. Glue to secure and add the candle.

4. For the design on the right, take a length of twine and a matching length of silver beaded garland, and twist the pieces together. Tie at the back and secure with a hot glue gun. Repeat twice with the ivory beads. Complete the look with some silver beads, cut from the garland, in the bottom of the candle holder.

To make glittering icicle candle display you will need:

Two glass candle holders

Four candles

White glitter

Glue

Paintbrushes

Newspaper

How to make glittering icicle candle display:

1. Wash the glass candle holders with warm, soapy water to remove any dust or sticky labels. Allow to dry completely.

2. Put down some newspaper to collect excess glitter and protect your work surfaces. Using the paintbrush, apply glue in the shape of icicles around the rims of the candle holders.

3. Shake the glitter carefully over the tacky glue, then allow to dry completely.

4. Once dry, use a clean, dry paintbrush to gently brush away any glitter that hasn’t stuck to the glass. Fill with the candles.

To make a frosted pine cone candle display you will need:

Small, thin wooden tray

Small and large pine cones

White, silver and glitter spray paint

Silver beads

Three candles

Hot glue gun

Large silver beads

How to make a frosted pine cone candle display:

1. In a well-ventilated room, and with the work surface protected, lightly spray paint a couple of pine cones. Coat some completely and only spray the tips of others, to create some variety. Allow to dry completely.

2. Position the candles on the base of the tray at equal distances apart. Use a hot glue gun to secure each one in place when you’re happy with their position.

3. Begin arranging the larger pine cones on the base of the tray, and glue in place once you’re happy with their position. Continue to layer the display, working through the medium-size pine cones and finishing with the smallest.

4. Complete the look with a few large silver beads glued onto the pine cones.