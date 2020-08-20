How to make coasters from scrabble tiles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pop a hot brew on one of these fun and thrifty coasters made with scrabble tiles from the iconic board games

Upcycle a set of wooden scrabble tiles into a set of homemade coasters, personalised with your favourite words and phrases.

We’ve chosen to make our coasters with romantic sayings but you can choose anything to suit your coffee table style. Make yours with the names of your family members or a simple alphabet will look just an impactful. Or how about using numbered tiles as a keepsake of a special date or anniversary?

You don’t just have to use letter tiles either, any square or rectangle-shaped craft material can be used like buttons. But a neutral wooden tile will suit any colourway in your home, or bold and bright coloured buttons will make a statement in any room.

Whatever colour and material you use, this is a great project to update a coffee table or bedside table without blowing your budget.

We have plenty more thrifty tableware craft ideas too, so why not have a go at making a set of knotted coasters, stitching a placemat or sewing a tablecloth for your next DIY project?

You will need:

Cork sheet

Wooden scrabble tiles

Craft knife

Cutting mat

Ruler

Pencil

All-purpose adhesive

Clear matt varnish

Paintbrush

How to make scrabble coasters:

1. Measure four of the wooden tiles alongside each other to find out the size of the square coaster. Transfer these measurements to the cork using a ruler and pencil.

2. With the cork positioned on the cutting mat, use the ruler and cutting knife to cut out the coaster squares.

3. Arrange your chosen letters on top of the cork and once happy with the design, fix in place with the all-purpose glue.

4. Once dry, apply a coat of clear varnish with a paintbrush to help protect the tile pieces for longer. Leave to dry completely before using.