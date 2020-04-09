We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get the kids stuck in to a lovely Easter project...

It’s back to the basics with this Easter craft. Every home could use a little holiday card, so why not create these super simple versions with your kids and give them out to friends and family?

These lovely spring canvas cards will brighten up any room and put recipients in the Easter spirit. Set the scene with birds and bunnies galore (which can easily be composed by using a stencil). The kids will be proud to display their simple yet elegant designs on the wall, complete with small embellishments like pom poms that make the drawings come to life.

This craft is better suited for older children as assembly is a little advanced for younger kids. With these seven easy steps, the finished project will be ready in no time. Even your teens will want to hop on board this activity, as it is a crowd-pleaser all around.

You will need

Hessian

Scissors

Card

A4 stretched canvasses

Glue

Bunny and bird templates

A4 Acetate

Repositionable adhesive

Acrylic paint

Stencil brush

Large pom pom

Step 1

Cut and stick a piece of hessian in the middle of a stretched canvas with glue, and leave to dry.

Step 2

Print the bunny template on a sheet of A4 acetate. Cut out the bunny shape to create a stencil.

Step 3

Spray some repositionable adhesive on the back of the stencil, then place on the hessian.

Step 4

Using a stencil brush, apply a little pink acrylic paint in a circular motion over the stencil. Carefully lift the stencil, and allow to dry.

Step 5

Glue a large pom pom to the bunny’s bottom.

Step 6

Create a bird picture by making a stencil as before, but using blue paint for the bird and green for the leaves.

Step 7

Glue each hessian picture onto a piece of folded card.

Craft: by Suzie Attaway

More ideas for making fun and easy Easter cards

There are plenty of great Easter card-making ideas on Youtube – including this brilliant pop-up card below!

All you need is some multi-coloured card, glue and scissors!

Of course, you might not be able to drop these cards off as normal during the coronavirus lockdown, but leaving them on doorsteps of nearby family members of friends will certainly provide them with a lovely Easter pick-me-up.