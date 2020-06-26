We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mix up a batch of this delicious edible slime that’s fun to play with and a treat to eat

Making edible slime is fun for all the family to play with and to eat! This recipe is taste-safe, so if it does end up in your kid’s mouth there’s no need to panic. It’s so good to be able to let them play and explore however they want to without worrying.

Slime is great for sensory play, kids love the gooey feeling, bright colour and squidgy texture. And with our marshmallow slime recipe, it tastes good too. For more tasty fun, have a go at our edible playdough recipe.

If you don’t want to add extra food colouring, try to find colourful marshmallows instead. Or for something a little snazzier, swap the colourful sprinkles for edible glitter. Watch as the glossy pink slime shimmers and sparkles as you play.

To make edible slime you will need:

50g marshmallows

2tsp vegetable oil

3tbsp icing sugar

3tbsp cornflour

Sprinkles

Gel food colouring

How to make edible slime:

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the marshmallows on a medium heat in the microwave for about 20 seconds and then stir. If they’re not completely melted, return to the microwave for a further 10 seconds. Repeat until melted through.

2. Combine the icing sugar and cornflour in a separate bowl. Add 1tbsp of the dry mixture to the melted marshmallows and stir. Keep adding spoonfuls of the icing sugar and flour until it becomes difficult to mix.

3. Once the mixture has cooled, begin kneading the slime with your hands. Add a couple of drops of food colouring if you like.

4. Add 1tsp of vegetable oil and continue kneading until the mixture becomes a little less sticky.

Add some sprinkles:

5. For extra fun and colour, add in some sprinkles during playtime. Store the edible slime in an airtight container until you’re ready to use it, but don’t wait too long as the edible slime won’t last forever.