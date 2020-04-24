We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With this tutorial on how to make rainbow streamers, you can turn a toilet roll tube into a fun rainbow tissue paper toy that kids of any age will love to play with.

Take these rainbow streamers out into the wind or blow through them to reveal the rainbow of colours. Keep kids occupied for an hour or more making this fun and easy craft project that only requires a couple of materials. Then let the play commence as they tug the rainbow streamers around the garden. Want to make more rainbow-themed crafts? Try out this one for making your own rainbow sun catcher.

How to make rainbow streamers:

You will need:

Toilet roll tube

Blue paint

White paper

Pritt stick

Twine or string

Rainbow tissue paper

Scissors

Hole punch

Old newspaper

1. Begin by covering your surfaces in old newspaper to protect them from the paint and glue. Apple the blue paint to the outside of the toilet roll tube and allow to dry completely.

2. Cut out cloud shapes from the white paper and use the Pritt stick to glue the clouds onto the painted toilet roll tube.

3. Cut the rainbow shades of tissue paper into 3cm wide strips. Apply glue to the top of the tissue paper strips and stick to the inside of the toilet roll tube. Repeat using all the colours in the rainbow. Allow to dry completely.

4. Hole punch two holes at the top of the toilet roll tube. Thread some twine or string through the holes and tie in a knot. Keep knotting the string until it won’t fit through the punched hole anymore. You should now have a handle to carry around the streamer.

This is a great way to get your kids to practice their knotting skills.

5. Now your streamers are ready to play with. Either blow into the toilet roll tube to see the colours of the rainbow whoosh around or take them out into the garden and see how the streamers fair in the wind.