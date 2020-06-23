We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These fun cushions will give your sofa some star quality

Making a celestial star cushion will immediately transform a dull and worn out sofa. Ditch boring square and circular designs in favour of these standout stars, all you need is some fabric and sewing skills. Plus, the piped edge elevates a simple star shape into a high-end lookalike.

To make a set of star cushions you will need:

Plain and striped navy cotton fabric

Cream cotton fabric

Stuffing

6mm thick piping cord

Piping foot

Sewing machine

Scissors

Pins

Matching thread

Hand sewing needle

Paper and pencil

Note: Place right sides together and use 1.5cm seam allowances throughout.

How to make the star cushion piping:

Create the piping by cutting 4cm-wide strips from the cream cotton. Join together at the short ends to make a length long enough to go around the edge of each star twice. Next place the piping cord inside the strip and sew together using the piping foot.

Cutting out the star cushion pieces:

1. Using our photo as a guide, draw or print out a star shape to your two chosen sizes and cut out. Place each template on the stripe and plain navy cotton fabric and cut out two star shapes from each.

2. For the contrasting edging, cut out 10cm-wide strips from the stripe and plain navy cotton. Then join the short ends together until you have enough to go all the way around the edge of your stars.

How to make a set of star cushions:

1. Pin together the raw edges of the star, piping and the contrasting edging. Then stitch together all the way around, leaving the seam where the contrasting edges meet unsewn. Repeat with the corresponding star on the other side of the contrasting edging.

2. Turn the stars right sides out and, through the gap in the edging, fill the cushions with the stuffing.

3. Pin together the seam of the contrasting edges and, with the matching thread and the hand-sewing needle, stitch the gap closed.