These under the sea craft projects are great for kids to make

Under the sea, darling it’s better, down where it’s wetter, take it from me! If your little ones are a big fan of The Little Mermaid or Finding Nemo, they’ll love learning how to make these under the sea crafts and deep-sea creatures.

Brightly coloured fish can be made with just a paper plater and some paints. A hole punch and some string can be transformed into swimming jellyfish. A couple of shells and some pipe cleaners are all you need to make the crawling crabs.

For more under the sea crafts, why not have a go at making our fish pinata and jellyfish hangers? If you don’t have all the craft materials to make them, have a go at how to draw a crab instead, all you need is a pencil and paper.

How to make under the sea crafts: Jellyfish

You will need:

Paper plates

Hole punch

String, ribbon or yarn

Googly eyes

Paint

Paintbrush

Scissors

Instructions for making under the sea jellyfish:

1. Begin by painting the back of the paper plate in your chosen colour. Allow to dry completely.

2. Using a pair of scissors, cut the paper plate in half with a wavy line.

3. Hole punch along the edge of the wavy line.

4. Cut the thread into 60cm lengths. Fold in half and push the folded end of the string or yarn through the holes. Thread the string ends through the loop and pull taut to secure.

5. Add two googly eyes to the paper plate to give the jellyfish some character.

How to make under the sea crafts: Paper plate fish

You will need:

Paper plate

Paint

Paintbrush

Scissors

Glue stick

Googly eyes

Hole punch

Instructions for making under the sea fish:

1. Begin by painting the back of the paper plates in whatever colours you fancy, we’ve chosen a block colour green with a blue semi-circle on one side for the face, plus a couple of stripey styles. You can get creative with this, how about a rainbow fish covered in stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple?

2. Whilst the paint dries, cut out a couple of circles and triangles to be the tails and fins. Paint these pieces in matching shades.

3. Once dry, glue the fins and tails in place and leave to dry. Hold the pieces together with a clothes peg while the glue dries.

4. Use a hole punch to cut out a small mouth and then stick on a googly eye.

How to make under the sea crafts: Crabs

You will need:

Shells

Paint

Paintbrush

Googly eyes

Pipe cleaners

Scissors

PVA glue

Instructions for making under the sea crabs:

1. Paint the shells in your chosen colours and leave to dry.

2. Whilst the paint dries, cut two pipe cleaners into ten pieces for the crab legs. Fold two of the pieces to form the bend on the front legs. Repeat with another two pieces and then twist around the front legs to form the claws.

3. Glue the legs to the underside of the shell, using our photo as a guide.

4. Attach two google eyes to the front of the shell.