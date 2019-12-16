Everyone loves crackers, and now you can make your own! You can either buy a White Fill Your Own Cracker Kit, £5.99 for 8, or you can recycle all your loo rolls and get making one from scratch – either way your crackers will be unique – you could even personalise them if you were feeling really creative.

Take advantage of the fact that you can stuff your cracker with whatever you fancy, bad ‘dad jokes’, balloons, hats, Christmas toys, gifts that are perfect for the person pulling the cracker – you choose.

What you will need

Toilet rolls (2 per cracker)

Wrapping paper

Double sided sticky tapes

Cracker snaps

Pink, purple & gold thin ribbons

Washi tapes

Scissors

Glitter

Duck tapes

Step 1

Take your wrapping paper and lay it out, using the glitter duck tapes, decorate it. Turn the paper over and place a toilet roll in the middle, next, using your scissors, cut another toilet roll in half to make two little tubes.

Put them on either side of the longer toilet roll – make sure to leave two inches between each toilet roll. Add double-sided sticky tape to the top of each roll (this will help hold the paper in place)

Step 2

Remember! The middle toilet roll is where you’ll stick the novelty items – the two little toilet rolls will be the ends you pull. Using sticky tape, attach the cracker snap lengthwise in the middle of the paper. Make sure you tape both ends of it down securely.

Step 3

Start rolling the paper around the toilet rolls. When it’s snug and round against the middle one, push it down to secure to the double sided tape you attached earlier. Pinch and twist in the paper in the gap between the middle toilet roll on only one of the ends then tie neatly round it with the sparkly pipe cleaners.

Step 4

Now stuff your cracker – fill the middle toilet roll with whatever you want! Once you’ve filled your cracker, finish off the other pulling end, just like you did with the first one.

What we used

Scotch Expressions Tape Purple and Pink, £4.49, Staples (staples.co.uk). MT Motif Star Washi Tape, £2.50 a roll; MT Gold and Silver Washi Tapes, £2.75 each, all Stonegift (stonegift.com). Christmas Glitter Star Washi Tape, £3 for 3 rolls; Duck Tape Gold and Silver Glitter, £5 a roll; Ribbon, from £1 for 2m, all Hobbycraft (0330 026 1400 hobbycraft.co.uk). Baubles, from £; Gold Snowflake Giftwrap, £, all Asda (asda.com). Black Wire Diamond Basket, £4, and Confetti, £1, all Tiger (tigerstores.co.uk).