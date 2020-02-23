We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Transform tired storage baskets or revamp a classic trio of wicker ones with these great ideas on how to creatively paint your own bathroom baskets.



Set a stylish scene in your bathroom with this set of painted storage baskets. We’ve chosen to create ours in a coastal style with a simple block bright white pattern. If you don’t like our white version, choose a colour to suit your bathroom and match your towels. Bathroom accessories and storage baskets are a great way to introduce some colour into what is usually a plain room.

Our bathroom baskets have been decorated with a dip-dye look, but the upcycling possibilities are endless. Mix up the look by taping the baskets in stripes or in geometric triangle shapes to give your basket designs a playful edge. To use multiple colours, make sure to tape off the sections that you’ve already spray painted to stop the colours mixing together and blurring the patterns. Try freehand painting the baskets too, especially if you don’t have any tape at home.

To paint your own bathroom baskets you will need:

Masking tape

Small wicker baskets

Rust-Oleum White Matt Spray Paint, £9 for 400ml, B&Q

Time to make: 30 mins (plus drying time)

How to paint your own bathroom baskets:

1. In a well ventilated space, prepare and protect your surfaces with a couple of sheets of newspaper.

2. Masking tape off the top two-thirds of the baskets, ensuring to cover anywhere on the outside of the basket that you don’t want paint.

3. Spray the lower third and base of the basket with a coat of white paint, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Repeat with another coat if needed. Allow to dry completely.

4. Once dry, remove the tape carefully so as not to pull away any of the painted design. Fill and display on your vanity unit or on the edge of the bath.