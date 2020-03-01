How to sew your own kitchen potholder

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Protect your surfaces with this stylish set of colourful kitchen potholders. Stitched up in your favourite colours, they'll look perfect in your kitchen.



To make these kitchen potholders you will need:

60cm square navy cotton fabric

30cm thermal batting or fleece

Four patterned fabric fat quarters

25mm wide bias tape maker

Bondaweb

Matching sewing thread

Scissors

Sewing machine

Hand-sewing needle

Time to make: 5 hours

Stockists: Timeless Treasures Sketch quilting fabric in Sapphire, £13.99 per m; cotton bias binding, 19p per m; Clover bias tape maker, £11.99; all minervacrafts.com. Voyage Fabrics in Jambi Mandarin, Kerala Delft, Kew Mandarin, Bomeo Mandarin and Porto Mandarin, £3.25 per fat quarter, all Fabric HQ (fabrichq.co.uk).

How to make your own kitchen potholders: