We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Use up your old jeans to create this upcycled Union Jack cushion in stylish shades of bleached blue, indigo and navy.

What better way to repurpose a pair of used, ripped and torn up jeans – too worn for a charity shop donation – than tranforming them into a cushion. Create yours in a palette of blues, or make up this pattern with any spare fabric scraps you have lying around the house. If you don’t have enough fabric, make it up in miniature for a pin cushion version.

To make this Union Jack cushion you will need:

Two 33 x 48cm rectangles of dark denim, one in medium denim and one in pale denim

Matching thread

Stuffing

Hand-sewing needle

Scissors

Pins

Sewing machine

Finished size: 30 x 45cm

How to make this Union Jack cushion:

1. Enlarge the above template so that the flag motif measures 33 x 48cm. From the paper template, cut out the darkest triangles. Pin the pattern to the centre of the lightest denim fabric and cut out.

2. Repeat, cutting away the lightest sections of the template. Pin the remaining pieces to the medium denim and cut out.

3. Stack one of the dark denim rectangles with the light denim piece and then medium pieces on top, using the template as a guide. Pin and topstitch in place about 5mm from each edge and in matching sewing thread.

4. Create a shabby chic finish by pulling some of the threads from the raw edges of the denim pieces. Run a pin or pair of scissors along the edges, too, to fray the threads further.

5. Pin the cushion front and cushion back together with right sides facing and sew together with a 1.5cm seam allowance. Make sure to leave a small gap for turning through.

6. Turn the cushion right sides out and push into the corners to create a crisp finish. Press and fill the cushion with stuffing. Turn the open edges under by 1.5cm and pin together. Slip stitch the gap closed with a needle and matching thread.